Kacy Keith and Barcy Rhoades to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kacy Keith and Barcy Rhoades, co-founders of A Sober Start and leaders behind Montana’s largest sober living network, are set to appear on Women In Power TV, where they will share insights on radical recovery, the ripple effect of leadership after loss, and how women can rise from addiction with purpose and power.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In their episode, Keith and Rhoades explore how rebuilding life after grief and addiction can become a mission of hope and leadership.They break down how structured sober living, fierce mentorship, and living “recovery out loud” can transform trauma into triumph.Viewers will walk away with a deep understanding that recovery is not just about surviving—it’s about living fully, with courage, community, and contagious hope.“When we were drowning in grief and addiction, others reached out—offering structure, compassion, and belief when we had none left. That grace saved our lives. Now we get to do the same,” said Keith and Rhoades.Kacy and Barcy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kacy-keith-and-barcy-rhoades

