Terrie Nathan to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrie Nathan, speaker, coach, and international best-selling author, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on reframing pressure into possibility, shifting perspective, and building resilience through practical mindset tools.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.

This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Nathan will explore how a shift in perspective can transform challenges into growth. She breaks down how habits, reframing techniques, and intentional self-talk can fuel clarity, confidence, and stronger leadership.

Viewers will walk away with actionable ways to pause, reframe, and respond with purpose.

“Shift happens—but with the right perspective, you can turn every challenge into an opportunity for growth,” said Nathan.

Terrie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/terrie-nathan

