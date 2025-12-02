Investment Fraud Lawyers Bakhtiari & Harrison Annouce Filing of Investor Claims Involving Insprired Healthcare Capital

Investment Fraud Lawyers Investment Fraud Attorney

Recovery Options for Inspired Healthcare Capital Investors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment fraud law firm Bakhtiari & Harrison encourages investors who purchased Inspired Healthcare Capital (IHC) funds or DSTs through a financial advisor or brokerage firm to contact the firm at 800-382-7969 for a free and confidential consultation regarding potential recovery options.Inspired Healthcare Capital, an Arizona-based investment sponsor focused on senior housing and healthcare real estate, suspended all investment offerings and halted investor distributions in July 2025 amid an ongoing regulatory review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm also shut down its affiliated management entity, Volante Senior Living, after the CEO resigned. Operations have since transitioned to a third-party operator.Reports indicate that only 10–15 of the fund’s 35 senior living properties are performing well, raising significant concerns about the financial condition of the fund and the potential impact on investors.Bakhtiari & Harrison is actively representing IHC fund and DST investors in claims against brokerage firms that may have unsuitably recommended these high-risk, illiquid investments. Many investors may be eligible to pursue recovery through FINRA arbitration. The firm has filed mutiple FINRA arbitration claims for investors seeking recovery including, Meader v. Emerson Equity, FINRA Case No. 25-02148.The firm’s attorneys have more than 50 years of collective experience handling securities arbitration and litigation matters. Our attorneys have served as lead counsel in trial and arbitration hearings. Our partners have been involved in groundbreaking cases in the securities industry.Bakhtiari & Harrison focuses on representing clients worldwide in complex arbitration, litigation, and related legal services in securities industry matters. The firm’s partners have extensive experience in securities, employment, and regulatory issues. Our focus is on delivering strategic and creative client-centric solutions. Bakhtiari & Harrison is proud to annouce the recent opening of an office in Studio City, California, serving clients in Los Angeles, California.The firm represents individuals and institutions in securities arbitration and litigation claims before FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), AAA (American Arbitration Association), other arbitration providers, and state and federal courts.Investors who suffered losses in Inspired Healthcare Capital investments are encouraged to contact the firm for a free, confidential case evaluation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.