Lider Electric Redefines EV Charging Safety with New Dual-Certified Heavy Duty NEMA 14-50 Outlet Box

Lider Electric EV/RV Power Outlet Box: LN-1450BW 75 lb High-Torque Heavy-Duty Terminal Design Superior EV Charging Reliability: Lider vs Other Brands

Setting a new benchmark: The ultimate 50-Amp solution featuring independently UL-listed enclosure and receptacle for maximum performance reliability.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lider Electric is proud to announce the official launch of its new 50 Amp EV/RV Power Outlet Box, a rugged, weatherproof, and lockable NEMA 14-50R solution engineered specifically for the rigorous demands of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and RV power.In a market flooded with standard residential outlets often ill-equipped for continuous high-load EV charging, Lider Electric distinguishes itself with a critical safety upgrade: Dual UL Certification. Unlike many competitors that only certify the internal outlet, Lider ensures that both the heavy-duty receptacle and the weatherproof metal enclosure are independently UL-listed. This comprehensive approach delivers unmatched peace of mind for residential garages, commercial workshops, and outdoor contractor setups.Closing the Safety Gap in Home Charging: As EV adoption accelerates, a concerning "quality gap" has emerged. Many standard 14-50 outlets are not built to withstand the continuous, high-amperage draw of modern electric vehicles, leading to overheating and potential melting.Lider Electric addresses this risk head-on. The new unit features a True EV-Grade Receptacle with a 2.40-inch diameter—significantly larger than standard market models. This increased mass allows for superior heat dissipation, while the industrial-grade materials ensure the unit remains cool and stable even during long overnight charging sessions.Key Features & Benefits- Dual UL-Listed Safety: Industry-leading compliance with individual UL marks for both the internal receptacle and the outer metal enclosure box.- Extra Heavy Duty: The oversized 2.40-inch diameter receptacle provides greater thermal mass, drastically reducing the risk of overheating compared to standard slim outlets.- High-Torque Secure Connections: Features oversized hex screws capable of withstanding 75 lb of torque, ensuring wires stay tightly secured to prevent arcing or resistance buildup.- Premium Conductivity: Built with Silver-Plated H65 Brass Contacts and V-shaped High-Purity ETP Copper Clamps (>99%) for maximum efficiency and minimal energy loss.- Installer-Centric Design: A surface-mount box offering direct terminal access, a self-grounding mechanism, and a weather-sealed, lockable cover for fast and secure installation.- All-Weather Durability: Engineered to resist UV exposure, rain, corrosion, and extreme temperatures; ideal for outdoor posts, RV pads, and garage walls.Technical Specifications- Rating: NEMA 14-50R (EV-Grade) | 125/250V | 50 Amp- Material: Powder-Coated Metal Enclosure | Fortified Nylo Receptacle- Wiring: Accepts #6 to #4 AWG Copper (Recommend #6 AWG for runs <100 ft)- Torque Spec: 75 lb (Hex Screws)- Receptacle Diameter: 2.40 inches- Dimensions: 7.10” (H) x 6.10” (W) x 5.30” (L)- Mounting: Surface Mount, Lockable, Outdoor Rated- Certifications: UL Listed (Receptacle & Enclosure independently)AvailabilityThe Lider Electric 50 Amp EV/RV Power Outlet Box is available for purchase starting November 26, 2025. Customers can order directly via the Lider Electric Store or the official Amazon storefront About Lider Electric Inc.At Lider Electric, we transform simple wiring and lighting controls into functional, safe, and visually stunning devices. Our company mission is to bring style and versatility to forward-thinking technical development. From sleek aesthetics to ultra-durable engineering, Lider Electric products are built to ensure longevity and high performance for the modern home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.