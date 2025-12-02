Farmington Valley Plumbing Named First Runner-Up in Best of Hartford 2025 Poll

Farmington Valley Plumbing is named First Runner-Up in the 2025 Best of Hartford poll for trusted plumber services.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmington Valley Plumbing has been recognized as the First Runner-Up in the Plumber category of the Best of Hartford 2025 Reader’s Poll by The Hartford Courant. The full list of winners was published in the official digital edition, with Farmington Valley Plumbing featured on page 22. The award reflects a strong presence in the local community and continued trust from customers across the region.Community Recognition in Local Business PollThe Best of Hartford Reader’s Poll is an annual feature by The Hartford Courant that highlights respected local businesses through public voting. Residents nominate and select companies they rely on across many categories, including food, healthcare, education, and essential home services. In 2025, the plumbing category received strong participation, reflecting how important skilled trades remain in daily life.Commitment to Reliable Plumbing ServiceFarmington Valley Plumbing was named First Runner-Up in the plumber category, a result that speaks to the company’s ongoing commitment to quality service. Known for reliability and professionalism, the business continues to serve homes, businesses, and commercial properties across the region. This recognition reflects a long-standing effort to meet customer expectations through detail-oriented work and timely response.Skilled Trades Matter More Than EverThe company’s placement also highlights the growing importance of licensed professionals in maintaining a safe working infrastructure. As building systems become more complex, skilled plumbers are essential for accurate repairs and long-term solutions. Farmington Valley Plumbing’s recognition affirms the trust placed in certified tradespeople for maintaining critical plumbing systems.Modern Tools, Proven ExperienceTo meet the needs of modern properties, Farmington Valley Plumbing provides a broad range of services supported by current technology. These include water heater repair, well pump maintenance , gas piping, and sewer camera inspections. The use of hydro jetting and other advanced tools allows for precise diagnostics and efficient, effective repairs, whether in residential or commercial settings.Contribute to the Company’s Ongoing ProgressCustomer feedback continues to support the long-term growth of Farmington Valley Plumbing. Insights shared through reviews help the company understand how its services are received and where improvements can be made.To share an experience or provide input, visit https://farmingtonvalleyplumbing.com About Farmington Valley PlumbingFarmington Valley Plumbing is a family-owned and operated plumbing company based in East Granby, Connecticut. The company serves both residential and commercial clients throughout the Farmington Valley and West Hartford regions.Founded by Brian Jones and later joined by his brother Eric Jones, the business brings decades of hands-on experience to each project. Their team-oriented approach is built on professionalism, reliability, and a strong commitment to the community.Farmington Valley Plumbing offers a comprehensive range of services, including water heater repair, hydro jetting, gas piping, sewer inspections , and well system maintenance. Each service is performed by licensed technicians using up-to-date plumbing technologies to ensure efficiency and long-term results.For more information or to schedule a service, visit https://farmingtonvalleyplumbing.com

