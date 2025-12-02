2025 World Cold Chain Symposium, Focused on Energizing the Private Sector, Replay Now Available Online

Sponsors Thank Speakers and Audience for the Successful Live Event and Enthusiastic Interest in Watching the Impactful Symposium Online

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) OzonAction and corporate sponsor Carrier Corporation, announced today that the replay of the 2025 World Cold Chain Symposium is now available online. GFCCC thanks the speakers and live audience members once again for their participation at the Symposium in Nairobi, Kenya on the eve of the U.N. Montreal Protocol Meeting of the Parties on November 1st. The Symposium brought together leaders from government, industry, nongovernmental organizations and academia to discuss the means of reducing food loss and waste through sustainable expansion of the food cold chain.

The 2025 Symposium focused on the theme of “Energizing the Private Sector” and highlighted the importance of the inclusion of private sector in expansion opportunities. The program featured opening remarks from Ed Dryden, President of Climate Solutions Transportation for Carrier Corporation, and began with an expert roundtable discussion from Tina Birmpili of the Montreal Protocol Multilateral Fund; Bas Hetterschied of Wageningen University; and Isaiah Omolo of CLASP and Energy Savings Trust. The full speaker list is available on the Symposium website linked above.

The Symposium featured lively audience participation following presentations by private and public sector professionals. While many cold chain expansion projects are funded by government, philanthropic and multilateral institutions, the true representation of sustainable cold chain development is industry engagement. Topics covered during the Symposium included financial models and mechanisms for cold chain expansion, real-world challenges faced by entrepreneurs in the cold chain space and technologies that assist in the advancement of cold chain in developing countries. The full agenda of the Symposium included the following panels:

1. Expanding Cold Chain Opportunities – An Expert Roundtable

2. Early Success – Programs That Are Working

3. Sustainable Technologies – Report from the Private Sector

4. Search for Scalable Projects

“The Symposium continues to identify the building momentum for sustainable cold chain expansion and the opportunities ahead.” said Kevin Fay, Executive Director of the Global Food Cold Chain Council. “The program highlighted the importance of the cold chain and the role and opportunities for the private sector in decreasing food loss and waste around the world and the resulting emissions reduction benefits. We thank our sponsors for continuing to work with us to bring attention to this important activity.”

GFCCC is an independent not-for-profit industry organization that seeks to simultaneously reduce food waste, and related greenhouse gas emissions in the processing, transportation, storage, and retail display of cold food by expanding and improving access to energy efficient low-global warming potential technology.

UNEP OzonAction is an Implementing Agency of the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. OzonAction's goal is to enable developing countries to meet and sustain their compliance obligations under the treaty.

