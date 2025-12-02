Amnic Expands Amnic AI into Standalone Self-Serve Agentic AI Suite for Cloud Cost Management

The Agentic AI Platform, at $25 per month, allows professionals managing cloud costs to leverage AI without switching tools or processes

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amnic today announced the expansion of its flagship Amnic AI into a standalone, Agentic AI-powered platform to support Cloud Cost Management. The platform separates Amnic’s AI agents, which were previously built on top of Amnic’s cloud cost management tool, allowing users with existing cloud cost management tools to supplement their daily processes and tasks with AI Agents.

Unlike traditional cloud cost management tools with reactive insights and dashboards, the new self-serve platform allows users to tap into a suite of autonomous AI Assistants without having to replace their existing FinOps and Cloud Cost Management Tools. Users can subscribe to the agents at plans starting at $25 per user per month to augment their existing workflows with AI.

Amnic AI works continuously to take action, provide remediative consultation, and operates like a Cloud Cost Analyst, freeing up the hours it takes per week in analyzing the dashboard, deciphering data, and understanding the next steps to be taken. With setup time reduced to 3 minutes, businesses can leverage AI agents that think, analyze, detect, and notify users about their cloud spend, drifts, on top of their current workflows and processes.

“Users are bogged down by tools that show the same dashboards and charts,” said Sathya Narayanan Nagarajan, Co-founder of Amnic. “In the era of AI, spending hours on cost management is unnecessary when agentic intelligence can autonomously analyze and streamline cloud spend. Amnic AI redefines the fabric of cost management for the AI era.”

Built for organizations from high-growth startups to Fortune 500s, Amnic AI reimagines cloud cost management as an intelligent, self-driven system where teams collaborate, assign tasks, and act with context and clarity.

Amnic AI simplifies the work of FinOps and Cloud Cost Management professionals without altering existing processes. Instead of overwhelming users with complex dashboards and configurations, the platform’s autonomous AI agents perform continuous cost analysis, ensuring transparency, optimization, and governance across the organization.

Users can now bring data from spreadsheets, PDFs, and third-party platforms into the Amnic Knowledge Base, enabling context-aware insights that continuously evolve with each interaction. Its collaborative design bridges technical, finance, and management teams, simplifying cost insights for non-technical users while empowering engineers to automate governance and assign cost-related tasks.

Out-of-the-Box AI Agents Include:

Intelligence Agent: Surfaces deep insights and context so teams understand what’s truly driving cloud spend.

KPI Agent: Tracks high-value metrics that guide business decisions and strategic conversations.

Benchmarking Agent: Continuously compares current spend against previous periods to highlight trends and deltas.

Reporting Agent: Automatically generates clear, periodic reports for stakeholders.

Anomaly Agent: Detects unusual spend patterns and alerts teams before they escalate.

Users interact through natural language commands, assigning tasks directly to agents without building manual reports. Amnic AI’s design centers on contextual intelligence, delivering human-like insights that are timely, relevant, and actionable.

Amnic AI will be available starting at $25 per user per month, with early access beginning December 1, 2025.

