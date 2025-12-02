Timberline Renewable Solutions Achieves Preferred Provider Status with Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy

Monument, Colorado-based renewable energy company recognized for commitment to culturally informed partnerships with Tribal Nations

MOUNUMENT, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timberline Renewable Solutions, LLC, a woman-owned small business specializing in renewable energy solutions, today announced it has been designated a Preferred Provider by the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. This recognition reflects Timberline’s proven record of successful collaboration with Tribal communities and its commitment to building respectful, equitable partnerships with sovereign Tribal Nations.

The Alliance's Preferred Provider Program is a first-of-its-kind industry capacity-building initiative that helps connect Tribal Nations with clean energy developers and service providers who have demonstrated readiness to work in sovereignty- and equity-aligned ways. To earn Preferred Provider status, companies must complete a rigorous, multi-step evaluation conducted by the Alliance’s technical experts, fulfill the Pathways to Trust: A Learning Journey Towards Equitable Tribal Partnerships℠ cultural awareness requirement, and demonstrate a verified history of respectful, successful collaboration with at least one Tribal Nation or Tribal entity. The designation signals that a provider has met the Alliance’s standards for technical capability, cultural awareness, and commitment to long-term, ethical partnership with Tribal communities.

Timberline’s current collaboration with the Guidiville Rancheria exemplifies the culturally grounded, technically sound approach the Alliance evaluates in the Preferred Provider Program. Working with the Tribe, Timberline helped advance a community microgrid that will serve 20 homes, a wellness center, and eight duplex units now under construction. The system features a 500-kilowatt solar array with advanced energy storage and hydrogen backup, and is expected to be commissioned in January 2026. Designed for reliability, scalability, and long-term energy independence, the project reflects Timberline’s commitment to supporting Tribal energy sovereignty through respectful engagement and high-quality renewable energy solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Timberline Renewable Solutions as a Preferred Provider," said Chéri Smith, Founder, President & CEO of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. "Earning this recognition demonstrates a genuine commitment to respectful partnerships with Tribal Nations. The clean energy transition in Indian Country requires allies like Timberline who center integrity, quality, and cultural awareness — partners willing to do the deeper work of building trust and understanding. Timberline's dedication to completing our rigorous evaluation process and cultural training further confirms their sincere desire to work alongside sovereign Nations in ways that honor self-determination and support true energy sovereignty."

With more than 30 years of energy storage expertise and decades of work with Pueblos and Tribes across the Southwest and California, Timberline brings both technical strength and cultural understanding to its projects. The company is grounded in the belief that energy sovereignty is central to Tribal self-determination, economic opportunity, and climate resilience. By recognizing both the opportunities and the challenges facing Tribal communities, Timberline remains committed to providing solutions that genuinely support Tribes on their path to energy sovereignty.

"To be a Preferred Provider to the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy only strengthens our organization to support our Tribal partners in realizing their energy goals," said Sean Ahern, CEO and Co-Founder of Timberline. "We are truly honored to be a part of an amazing organization serving Tribes."

About Timberline Renewable Solutions

Timberline Renewable Solutions, LLC, (Timberline) specializes in identifying renewable energy clients and linking them with state-of-the-art solutions to provide increased energy efficiency and resilience. With the growing demand for increased implementation of renewables, Timberline is uniquely positioned to be a bridge between the solution and the end-user. Leveraging decades of relationships, and current market knowledge, Timberline identifies project developers, renewable energy investors, and community requirements to provide a direct connection to renewable energy solutions.

About the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy

The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is an Indigenous-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the self-determined clean energy transitions of Native American Tribes and Alaska Native Villages. Founded in 2016, the Alliance supports Tribal efforts to leverage renewable energy to reduce poverty, strengthen climate resilience, and build sustainable, thriving economies while honoring and protecting Mother Earth for future generations. The Alliance is 100% philanthropically funded and provides catalytic funding and no-cost technical, financial, policy, educational, and workforce development services to help Native Nations achieve their energy sovereignty goals.

