Nicole Lemaster to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Lemaster, trauma therapist and dream coach, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on nervous system regulation, transforming mental health, and creating a life you love through clarity and embodied intention.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, Lemaster explores how supporting the nervous system can unlock resilience, self-worth, and meaningful life transformation.She breaks down how clarity, emotional regulation, and embodied dream work can help individuals shift their trajectory and access deeper purpose.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on nervous system support, mental wellness, and intentionally designing a life they truly want to live.“You are worthy and deserving of living a life you love—and it’s possible,” said Lemaster.Nicole’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

