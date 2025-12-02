Submit Release
REEcycle™ Announces LOI for the Recycling of End-of-Life Wind Turbine Generators

REEcycle Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce a feedstock LOI with a large global power company with more than 10GW of installed wind assets.

This relationship is showing how industries can partner across the supply chain to improve circularity and quickly increase supply of much needed rare earth materials in the western world”
— Rasmus Gerdeman, CEO
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REEcycle Holdings, Inc. (“REEcycle”) is pleased to announce a feedstock LOI with a large global power company with more than 10GW of installed wind assets. REEcycle will recycle the generators and extract the permanent magnets as they reach end-of-life while providing its partner increased circularity and ensuring a better recovery of important raw materials. REEcycle expects to finalize a formal agreement in the coming months.

Commenting on the LOI, REEcycle’s CEO Rasmus Gerdeman stated “This relationship is showing how industries can partner across the supply chain to improve circularity and quickly increase supply of much needed rare earth materials in the western world”.

REEcycle expects to collect the first generator from this party during December 2025.

