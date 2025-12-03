Red Points Named a Winner of 2025 EMEA AWS Partner Awards

Red Points CEO & President Laura Urquizu and CTO Kike Castello with the 2025 AWS Award

Red Points recognized by AWS Partners in EMEA as leaders in helping customers drive innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Points, the AI brand protection platform protecting over 1,300 brands worldwide, announced today that it has been named a winner of the 2025 EMEA AWS Regional Partner Award, an award recognizing partners that play a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).AWS Regional Partner Awards recognize AWS’s Top Partners of the Year and Rising Star Partners of the Year in EMEA, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm, Canalys.Enterprise-grade architecture on AWSTrusted by more than 1,300 brands across fintech, software, gaming, health, entertainment, hospitality, and consumer goods, Red Points is an official AWS Partner and operates its AI brand protection platform following AWS Well-Architected best-practice standards, ensuring reliability, performance, and security at scale. Red Points’ SaaS is available in AWS Marketplace, giving organizations the ability to integrate Red Points into their cybersecurity stack in a few clicks.The company processes more than 90 million digital signals per day, spanning marketplaces, social, websites, apps, and paid media, and alerting brands to emerging fraud and seller networks worldwide. Its platform uses advanced AI, prioritization models, and operational discipline built over a decade of global brand-protection experience.Expanding protection into AI-commerceMost recently, Red Points introduced AI Commerce Protection, extending brand-protection coverage into AI shopping assistants and generative search environments, as consumers increasingly discover and buy products through AI assistants—a channel where familiar trust signals, such as verified sellers, reviews, and authentic brand links, are not yet fully established.Executive quotes“A brand is defined by its products and the trust behind them. This award reflects a global shift: companies are moving from reacting to brand attacks to treating consumer protection as a strategic capability. Our focus is to give businesses the confidence to grow in the digital world, knowing their customers are protected at every touchpoint.” —Laura Urquizu, President & CEO, Red Points“Generative AI has lowered the entry barriers for fraud and raised its sophistication,” said Kike Castelló, CTO at Red Points. “Effective enforcement now depends on models that anticipate patterns, adapt quickly, and act at a global scale. AWS gives us the infrastructure to execute with consistency, even as digital environments evolve.”The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global partner program focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.To learn more about Red Points solutions on AWS , visit https://www.redpoints.com/ About Red PointsRed Points protects brands and consumers from counterfeits, impersonation, and digital fraud across marketplaces, social platforms, websites, apps, video commerce, and AI-commerce environments. Powered by advanced AI and a decade of operational refinement, Red Points delivers predictive, scalable brand-protection systems for global enterprises.

