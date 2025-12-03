Simple Healthcare Launches the First Free Benchmark-Grade Price Transparency Platform Covering All U.S. Markets

New platform puts nationwide negotiated rates at users’ fingertips, empowering healthcare industry leaders with actionable insights at no cost.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Healthcare just announced the launch of a free SaaS platform that allows anyone to instantly access real negotiated healthcare rates for every market in the country. Designed for investors, life science teams, and physician groups, this tool is a one-of-a-kind resource that allows users to compare prices by payer, billing code, and region completely free of charge—turning complex Transparency in Coverage (TiC) data into clear, actionable insights.

“For the first time, anyone can access a free price transparency benchmarking platform that covers every U.S. market,” said David Muhlestein, Chief Executive Officer at Simple Healthcare.

“Transparency is essential to improving the healthcare system, and our platform gives users the ability to see how negotiated rates vary by market, region, and payer, without any cost or barriers.”

What sets Simple Healthcare’s free tool apart:

• Free access to comprehensive negotiated rates by billing code, region, and payer.

• Proprietary data cleaning process removes ghost codes, duplicates, and invalid entries.

• Enriched datasets ensure completeness and accuracy.

• Billions of pre-built benchmarks help users quickly identify insights.

As healthcare leaders increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making, Simple Healthcare’s platform bridges a critical gap between raw TiC data and actionable insight. Users can now access:

• Negotiated rates for free, for every U.S. market, ready for benchmarking and comparison.

• Cleaned, validated, and analysis-ready data.

Simple Healthcare helps healthcare stakeholders make smarter, data-driven decisions using real negotiated payer rates. Trusted across the industry, this proprietary platform transforms messy TiC datasets into reliable, analysis-ready benchmarks and provider-level rates, trusted in peer-reviewed health economics research. The company also offers a premium version of the tool, unlocking advanced filtering and provider-level analyses, as well as data licensing, with access to dozens of integrated and validated datasets curated by healthcare research experts and economists.

To explore the first-ever free healthcare pricing benchmarking platform, visit our website.

