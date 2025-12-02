Job Announcement: Assistant City Attorney - Minot

The City of Minot is accepting applications for the position of Assistant City Attorney in the City Attorney’s Department and will remain open until filled. This position is open to all qualified internal and external applicants.

DEPARTMENT: Attorney

REPORTS TO: City Attorney

FLSA STATUS: Exempt

DIRECT REPORTS:

PAY GRADE: 77

DATE REVISED: 4/1/2022

NATURE OF WORK

This is responsible, technical administrative and professional work in completing technical and legal duties of a general or complex nature, involving the application of legal principles and rendering legal support, advice and guidance to the City Council and all of the departments of the City including Minot Municipal Court. Work is performed under the general direction of the City Attorney.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF WORK (May not include all of the duties performed.)

Assists in drafting municipal ordinances, amendments, resolutions, procedures, rules and regulations.

Conducts investigations to determine statutory and ordinance compliance.

Confers with and advises agency officials on legal or administrative matters.

Assists the City Attorney as legal advisor to City Council, committees, and city officials; conducts legal research work, drafts documents and opinions, and presents conclusions and recommendations for review.

Assists in providing for full time prosecution of cases involving violations of municipal ordinances and established a firm, consistent process in the trial function which will be an adjunct to effective law enforcement.

Provides legal advice and services to municipal court, or other City department heads, to Staff committees, to the City Council standing committees, and for collection action against persons damaging City property.

Initiates appropriate legal action to preserve the City’s property and interests.

Assists in providing or managing defense for the City in all claims.

Prepares and provides legal opinions as requested.

Answers questions from the public regarding activities of the City.

Supervises City Attorney Office Staff and provides mentoring and training on legal issues and skills.

REQUIREMENTS OF WORK

Knowledge of common law and of state and federal statutes.

Knowledge of case law as it relates to municipal administrative and regulatory functions.

Knowledge of the legal methods, ethical practices and procedures necessary for the practice of law in North Dakota.

Knowledge of effective practices and methods of communicating with the public.

Knowledge of criminal law and procedure.

Ability to communicate complex ideas effectively, both orally and in writing.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with employees, elected and appointed officials, with the media and the general public.

Ability to operate a motor vehicle.

Ability to operate a computer and other office equipment.

Ability to sit for long periods of time.

DESIRED MINIMUM TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE

Graduate of an accredited law school and qualification to practice before the courts and to participate in all activities requiring membership in the State Bar of North Dakota.

NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Possession of a license to practice law in North Dakota

Possession of a valid North Dakota driver’s license.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Ability to remain in a stationary position (sitting or standing) for extended periods, typically while working at a desk or in meetings. Occasionally required to move about the office to access files, attend meetings, or interact with staff. Frequent use of hands and fingers to operate office equipment, including computers, printers, copiers, and phones. Ability to handle documents, type, and perform other tasks requiring fine motor skills. Must be able to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing, with staff, elected officials, and the public. Requires the ability to exchange information, present legal arguments, and participate in meetings or court proceedings. Specific vision abilities may include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus—primarily for reading legal documents and working on a computer. Occasionally required to lift or move up to 10 pounds, and in some cases, up to 25 pounds—typically involving files, books, or office materials. May occasionally need to ascend/descend stairs, position self to access low or high file storage, or traverse short distances within municipal buildings.

This is responsible, technical administrative and professional work in completing technical and legal duties of a general or complex nature, involving the application of legal principles and rendering legal support, advice and guidance to the City Council and all of the departments of the City including Minot Municipal Court. Work is performed under the general direction of the City Attorney.

Compensation and Beneﬁts

