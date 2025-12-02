Gold Plus Coin Announces $100B+ Gold Acquisition Agreement as Part of RWA Token Gold Rush

GPC's In-Ground Gold Tokenization Process

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- https://GoldPlusCoin.com (“GPC”) has recently signed an agreement to buy 10 gold mining sites with a $100B+ combined value of proven gold reserves in the Americas, which supports the company’s goal to build a $500B+ gold-backed financial ecosystem that people can use to do commerce together, to enable people to buy/sell/spend digital gold as easily as they use Dollars, Pesos, and Yen.

Says GPC’s CEO, David Roy Newby, “The RWA token marketplace is predicted to grow to $15 Trillion plus in the next 5-8 years. With fiat currency inflation running rampant globally, we believe that Real World Asset (“RWA”) tokens allow individuals to protect and preserve their purchasing power, as there is not enough physical gold available for people to buy. Gold Plus Coin plans to give users a stable gold-backed RWA token that’s easy to use.”

With US dollar-based stablecoins having a $250B market cap and $1.5 to $4 Trillion of monthly trading volume, the global demand for stablecoins is well established. Gold Plus Coin plans to provide users a gold-backed stablecoin to trade in and out of altcoins, and in and out of fiat currencies, which protects them from US dollar inflation.

Says Newby, “As King Solomon wisely advised us to diversify our wealth into 7-8 different sectors, we want Gold Plus Coin tokens to be a part of users’ portfolios, to go along with their physical cash in multiple currencies, their physical gold and silver, their bank accounts held in multiple currencies, and the multiple dollar-based stablecoins they hold.”

Gold Plus Coin is negotiating to buy another $120B+ of gold from multiple other sellers at this moment, and targets offering $500B+ of gold-backed stablecoins to end users by 2028, starting with the initial $10 Billion of GPC tokens being available to the public by summer 2026.

Cautions Newby, “Physical gold is hard (and dangerous) to spend internationally, and even domestically, in amounts over $10,000. With its small blockchain that facilitates making card payments in just a couple seconds, Gold Plus Coin plans to help its’ end users safely and easily spend gold, whether buying a $2 coffee or doing a $1M+ business transaction.”

As physically mining gold is hard, GPC plans on solving many more gold miners’ challenges by tokenizing the majority of their proven gold reserves with full securities regulation compliance, which solves most of their environmental, regulatory, and labor headaches… AND at the same time expands the amount of sound money available to end users- whether individuals, companies, pension funds or hedge funds, or governments.

“The sooner that gold is re-monetized and re-integrated into the world’s financial system, the sooner that individuals and nations can grow their wealth sustainably,” says Newby.

Gold Plus Coin is ready/willing/able to help expand the amount of gold-backed RWA tokens available to end users to $500B+, and the $100B+ of gold they plan to acquire in the next 2-3 months will go a long way towards reaching that goal. As Donald Trump stated earlier this year, this truly is the golden age.

