India Leadership Conclave 2025 Honours Trailblazing Industry Leaders, Women Entrepreneurs & Social Innovators

Dr Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group Dr Mukesh Batra with Dr Satya Brahma Mr. Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator (AiMeD) & Managing Director, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd

Syrma SGS Technology, Rosetta Hospitality, Hina Nagarajan, Rajiv Nath, Infomerics, Emcutix, Dr. Satya Vadlamani illuminated the stage at ILC Power Brand Awards

Trailblazing industry leaders, women entrepreneurs, social innovators remind us that true leadership is not about power, but about purpose. we celebrate the courage to disrupt, the vision to transform” — Dr. Satya Brahma

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Power Brand Awards 2025, hosted by Network 7 Media Group , celebrated India’s finest business leaders, women entrepreneurs, and social reformers at a glittering ceremony held on Friday, 28th November 2025 at Hotel Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai. Under the powerful theme “India@3: Power, Purpose & People”, the conclave reaffirmed its position as the nation’s most credible platform for recognizing excellence across industries.Instituted in 2009, the ILC Power Brand Awards have become a global benchmark for leadership recognition, thanks to Network 7 Media Group’s robust and transparent selection process. Conceptualized by Dr. Satya Brahma, Founder & Chairman of India Leadership Conclave, the awards have consistently spotlighted transformative leaders who embody innovation, integrity, and impact.“The India Leadership Conclave is more than an awards ceremony—it is a movement to celebrate visionaries who redefine India’s growth story. Each winner represents resilience, creativity, and a commitment to societal progress,” said Dr. Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Network 7 Media Group.The evening witnessed Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Dr Batra’s Healthcare, and Dr. Satya Brahma presenting the coveted awards before an audience of over 250 distinguished industry leaders, making the event a resounding success.Highlights of the Winners – India Leadership Conclave Power Brand Awards 2025India Leadership Conclave 2025 – Award WinnersIndian Affairs Transformational Business Leader Of the Year 2025Mr. Rajiv Podar, Chairman & Managing Director, Podar EnterpriseIndia’s Most Valuable Corporate Governance Vanguard Of The Year 2025Syrma SGS Technology LtdIndia’s Credit Rating Titan Of The Year 2025Infomerics Valuation and Rating LimitedIcon of Women Entrepreneurship & Empowerment Of The Year 2025Radhika Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Jagdamba Jewellers & PearlsMost Valuable Luxury Jewellery Brand Of The Year – 2025House of QuadriIndia’s Crown Jewel in Luxury Hospitality Of The Year 2025Rosetta HospitalityThe Gamechanger in India’s Jewellery Design Landscape 2025Niki Sawansukha, Founder, Nikiss Artisan JewelleryIndian Affairs Most Promising Dynamic Business Luminary Of The Year 2025Mr. Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO, Samtel Avionics LtdTrailblazing Woman Leader of Substance Of The Year 2025Krithika Subrahmanian, Founder & Managing Director, Sreshta Leisure Pvt LtdTrailblazing Woman Leader of Substance Of The Year 2025Ms. Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director, Broadridge Financial Solutions (India) LtdWoman Business Leader of Impact & Innovation – Alco-Bev Industry 2025Hina Nagarajan, Member Diageo Global Executive, President, Diageo AfricaEthical Innovation in Cosmetic Dermatology – Skin Science Disruptor Leadership 2025Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.Trailblazing Woman Pharma Disruptor Of The Year 2025Dr. Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Murali Krishna Pharma Pvt. LtdIndian Affairs Business Reformer in Medical Devices 2025Mr. Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator (AiMeD) & Managing Director, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices LtdIndian Affairs Strategic Trailblazer in Service Innovation 2025Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, Founder, A to Z Services Pvt. LtdIndian Affairs Excellence in Ayurvedic Psychiatry 2025Dr. Manaan GandhiMost Promising & Emerging Pharmaceutical Company Of The Year 2025Beaufond Industries LimitedIndia’s Premier Luxury Villa Staycation Vanguard 2025Zo World (Zostel)India’s Trailblazing Visionary Hotelier Of The Year 2025Mr. Rahul Tom, Managing Director, Kondody Hotels & ResortsIndia’s Transformational Farmers Success Model Award 2025Global Vikas TrustMost Promising Emerging Brand Of The Year 2025ElixiirssIndia Leadership Conclave & Power Brand Awards – The Epicenter of Leadership RecognitionIndia Leadership Conclave & Power Brand Awards, popularly known as the ILC Power Brand Awards, has become synonymous with prestige, credibility, and disruption in India’s leadership ecosystem. It is not just an awards ceremony—it is a national institution of recognition, a crucible where visionaries, entrepreneurs, and reformers are celebrated for rewriting the rules of business, governance, and social innovation.Since its inception in 2009, the conclave has honoured over a thousand leaders who have not only shaped India’s corporate, social, and cultural landscape but have also challenged conventions, broken barriers, and ignited movements that resonate far beyond boardrooms.Every edition of the conclave is a battlefield of ideas and a festival of excellence, where power meets purpose, and purpose fuels people. The awards are conferred only after a rigorous, transparent, and merit-driven selection process, making them one of the most respected and sought-after recognitions in the nation.The ILC Power Brand Awards stand as a torchbearer of credibility, spotlighting those who dare to dream, disrupt, and deliver. From trailblazing women entrepreneurs to game-changing corporate leaders, from social innovators to luxury brand visionaries, the conclave has become the definitive platform where India’s leadership story is written and rewritten each year.ILC is not just about honouring leaders—it is about creating legends.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.