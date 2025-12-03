India Leadership Conclave 2025 Honours Trailblazing Industry Leaders, Women Entrepreneurs & Social Innovators
Syrma SGS Technology, Rosetta Hospitality, Hina Nagarajan, Rajiv Nath, Infomerics, Emcutix, Dr. Satya Vadlamani illuminated the stage at ILC Power Brand Awards
Instituted in 2009, the ILC Power Brand Awards have become a global benchmark for leadership recognition, thanks to Network 7 Media Group’s robust and transparent selection process. Conceptualized by Dr. Satya Brahma, Founder & Chairman of India Leadership Conclave, the awards have consistently spotlighted transformative leaders who embody innovation, integrity, and impact.
“The India Leadership Conclave is more than an awards ceremony—it is a movement to celebrate visionaries who redefine India’s growth story. Each winner represents resilience, creativity, and a commitment to societal progress,” said Dr. Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Network 7 Media Group.
The evening witnessed Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Dr Batra’s Healthcare, and Dr. Satya Brahma presenting the coveted awards before an audience of over 250 distinguished industry leaders, making the event a resounding success.
Highlights of the Winners – India Leadership Conclave Power Brand Awards 2025
India Leadership Conclave 2025 – Award Winners
Indian Affairs Transformational Business Leader Of the Year 2025
Mr. Rajiv Podar, Chairman & Managing Director, Podar Enterprise
India’s Most Valuable Corporate Governance Vanguard Of The Year 2025
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
India’s Credit Rating Titan Of The Year 2025
Infomerics Valuation and Rating Limited
Icon of Women Entrepreneurship & Empowerment Of The Year 2025
Radhika Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Jagdamba Jewellers & Pearls
Most Valuable Luxury Jewellery Brand Of The Year – 2025
House of Quadri
India’s Crown Jewel in Luxury Hospitality Of The Year 2025
Rosetta Hospitality
The Gamechanger in India’s Jewellery Design Landscape 2025
Niki Sawansukha, Founder, Nikiss Artisan Jewellery
Indian Affairs Most Promising Dynamic Business Luminary Of The Year 2025
Mr. Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO, Samtel Avionics Ltd
Trailblazing Woman Leader of Substance Of The Year 2025
Krithika Subrahmanian, Founder & Managing Director, Sreshta Leisure Pvt Ltd
Trailblazing Woman Leader of Substance Of The Year 2025
Ms. Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director, Broadridge Financial Solutions (India) Ltd
Woman Business Leader of Impact & Innovation – Alco-Bev Industry 2025
Hina Nagarajan, Member Diageo Global Executive, President, Diageo Africa
Ethical Innovation in Cosmetic Dermatology – Skin Science Disruptor Leadership 2025
Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.
Trailblazing Woman Pharma Disruptor Of The Year 2025
Dr. Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Murali Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd
Indian Affairs Business Reformer in Medical Devices 2025
Mr. Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator (AiMeD) & Managing Director, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd
Indian Affairs Strategic Trailblazer in Service Innovation 2025
Mr. Sandeep Agrawal, Founder, A to Z Services Pvt. Ltd
Indian Affairs Excellence in Ayurvedic Psychiatry 2025
Dr. Manaan Gandhi
Most Promising & Emerging Pharmaceutical Company Of The Year 2025
Beaufond Industries Limited
India’s Premier Luxury Villa Staycation Vanguard 2025
Zo World (Zostel)
India’s Trailblazing Visionary Hotelier Of The Year 2025
Mr. Rahul Tom, Managing Director, Kondody Hotels & Resorts
India’s Transformational Farmers Success Model Award 2025
Global Vikas Trust
Most Promising Emerging Brand Of The Year 2025
Elixiirss
India Leadership Conclave & Power Brand Awards – The Epicenter of Leadership Recognition
India Leadership Conclave & Power Brand Awards, popularly known as the ILC Power Brand Awards, has become synonymous with prestige, credibility, and disruption in India’s leadership ecosystem. It is not just an awards ceremony—it is a national institution of recognition, a crucible where visionaries, entrepreneurs, and reformers are celebrated for rewriting the rules of business, governance, and social innovation.
Since its inception in 2009, the conclave has honoured over a thousand leaders who have not only shaped India’s corporate, social, and cultural landscape but have also challenged conventions, broken barriers, and ignited movements that resonate far beyond boardrooms.
Every edition of the conclave is a battlefield of ideas and a festival of excellence, where power meets purpose, and purpose fuels people. The awards are conferred only after a rigorous, transparent, and merit-driven selection process, making them one of the most respected and sought-after recognitions in the nation.
The ILC Power Brand Awards stand as a torchbearer of credibility, spotlighting those who dare to dream, disrupt, and deliver. From trailblazing women entrepreneurs to game-changing corporate leaders, from social innovators to luxury brand visionaries, the conclave has become the definitive platform where India’s leadership story is written and rewritten each year.
ILC is not just about honouring leaders—it is about creating legends.
