Barron Designs Launches Acoustic Panels Collection for Stylish Sound Control

Barron Designs innovative new acoustic panels will transform any accent walls. Barron Designs is an innovator of architectural products like faux and wood beams, faux wall panels, acoustic paneling and more.

New Slat Wood Panels Combine High-Performance Acoustics With Modern, Design-Driven Appeal

ALBEMARLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barron Designs, a trusted leader in architectural design products for over 50 years, announces the launch of its Acoustic Panels Collection—a line of slat wood wall panels that combine modern visual appeal with effective sound absorption. Designed for both residential and commercial use, these panels offer a versatile avenue for improving acoustics while enhancing interior style.Each panel features a felt acoustic backing with sleek vertical wood slats, creating a modern linear texture that adds depth and warmth to any space. Offered in five curated finishes—Teak, Walnut, Maple, Oak, and Natural—the collection complements a wide range of styles, from clean minimalism to bold contemporary. These wood tones and grain patterns transform functional acoustics into a refined architectural statement.“This launch reflects our commitment to design solutions that are both practical and beautiful,” said Amy Burgess, Director of Product and Channel Marketing at Barron Designs. “These acoustic panels give our customers the power to completely reimagine their space—visually and acoustically—without having to choose between style and performance.”The panels offer a baseline NRC rating of 0.45, which can increase to Class A sound absorption depending on installation method and backing material. They install easily using adhesive or screws, making them ideal for home offices, creative studios, restaurants, and open-plan environments.While Barron Designs is best known for its custom-crafted decorative beams and wall panels, the Acoustic Panels collection expands its portfolio to meet growing demand for design-forward acoustic solutions. Each panel is made from FSCCertified wood, supporting responsible forestry and low-VOC emissions. An integrated antibacterial coating enhances cleanliness in high-traffic and hospitality settings, while a Fire Reaction rating of Class B-s1, d0 ensures dependable safety across diverse interior environments.About Barron DesignsBarron Designs is a leading manufacturer and distributor of exceptionally crafted architectural décor products, including faux and real wood beams faux wall panels , decorative columns, and exterior siding. Founded in 1972, the company serves DIYers, designers, contractors, and architects nationwide, offering visually striking, easy-to-install solutions that stand the test of time. Learn more at www.barrondesigns.com

How To Install Barron Designs Acoustic Paneling

