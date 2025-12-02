PathKeeper Surgical Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for Spine Navigation System

Innovative Technology Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PathKeeper Surgical announced its Spine Navigation System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient , the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on review of PathKeeper’s 3D optical Spine Navigation System from hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s client-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient clients its unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient client-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.Erez Lampert, CEO of PathKeeper stated:“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition and excited to be on contract with Vizient to bring our technology to more surgeons and patients.PathKeeper is unique in our ability to deliver proprietary 3D optical navigation and advanced artificial intelligence in a compact, cost-effective system that can be deployed in any facility, from major hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers. This award validates our mission to enhance access to sub millimeter accuracy (for registration and tool tracking) and radiation-free spine surgery, making the highest standard of care accessible everywhere.”“After a review of Spine Navigation System, Vizient’s client-led council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to PathKeeper,” said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president, contract operations for Vizient.Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.###About PathKeeper:PathKeeper Surgical, an Israeli MedTech company, dedicated to improving spine and orthopedic surgical intervention using AI and specialized optics. Their core mission is to make navigation-guided surgery accessible in any operating room. The company continues its commitment to bringing next-generation, value-based enabling tech solutions worldwide.

