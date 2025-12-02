Udeshi Hargett to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Udeshi Hargett, professional violinist and founder of Udeshi Entertainment, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on transforming passion into purpose, building a luxury entertainment brand, and on why consistency, resilience, and people skills are at the heart of lasting success.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Hargett will explore how to build a values-driven business from the ground up by turning a lifelong love for music into an unforgettable brand experience. She breaks down how having a clear vision, breaking down goals into actionable steps, and treating others with kindness can lead to measurable growth and impact.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on building their dreams—while staying aligned with their core values.“If there was a secret to success, my secret would be to treat people the way you want to be treated,” said Hargett.Udeshi’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/udeshi-hargett

