Consumer Protection Law Group Expands Legal Support as December 2025 Sees Over 2 Million Vehicles Recalled

Specialized Lemon Law Attorneys Stand Ready to Assist Consumers Affected by Toyota, Honda, Kia/Hyundai, Ford, and Jeep Recalls

AZ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As December 2025 brings another wave of significant vehicle recalls affecting over 2 million vehicles nationwide, Consumer Protection Law Group is expanding its legal support services to help consumers navigate their rights under state and federal lemon laws. Recent recall announcements from major manufacturers have left hundreds of thousands of vehicle owners facing critical safety defects ranging from camera failures to fire risks.The latest recall data reveals three major safety crises demanding immediate consumer attention:1. Toyota's Massive Rearview Camera Failure (1.02 Million Vehicles): On November 13, 2025, Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing announced the recall of 1,024,407 vehicles across Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru brands for defective rearview cameras that may freeze or display blank screens while backing up. Affected models include the 2023-2025 Lexus ES, 2024-2025 Lexus GX, 2023-2026 Lexus RX, 2025-2026 Toyota Camry Hybrid, 2023-2025 Toyota Prius, 2025-2026 Toyota RAV4, and 2023-2025 Subaru Solterra. The Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) software issue creates significant crash risks by eliminating visibility while reversing. Toyota will begin mailing owner notifications between December 16-31, 2025.2. Kia and Hyundai Fuel Tank Meltdown Crisis (335,590 Vehicles): In dual recalls announced November 17-18, 2025, Kia recalled 250,547 vehicles (2021-2024 K5 models) and Hyundai recalled 85,043 vehicles (2020-2023 Sonata models) for fuel tanks that may expand and melt when contacting hot exhaust components. A damaged check valve allows air to enter the fuel tank, creating an extreme fire hazard. The NHTSA warns this defect poses serious burn and injury risks. Notification letters will be mailed January 16, 2026.3. Ford Bronco Digital Display Blackout (229,609 Vehicles): Ford recalled 101,002 Broncos and 128,607 Bronco Sports (2025-2026 models) built between March-November 2025 for instrument panel displays that remain completely black at startup. The software defect prevents drivers from viewing speed, warning lights, and critical vehicle information, creating dangerous driving conditions. Ford's connected vehicle data indicates 68% of surveyed vehicles are susceptible to this condition. Dealers will install updated software free of charge, with notifications expected by December 12, 2025."These November recalls represent serious safety defects that can leave consumers with vehicles that are dangerous to operate," says Sam Mollaei from Consumer Protection Law Group. "When a Toyota owner can't see behind their vehicle while backing up, when a Kia or Hyundai may catch fire due to a melting fuel tank, or when a Ford driver can't see their speedometer or warning lights—these aren't minor inconveniences. These are fundamental failures that may qualify vehicles as 'lemons' under state laws."Additional significant November 2025 recalls include:Honda Accord Hybrid: 256,603 vehicles (2023-2025 models) recalled for software errors causing potential loss of drive power while drivingToyota/Lexus Engine Debris: 126,691 vehicles (2022-2024 Toyota Tundra, Lexus LX, 2024 Lexus GX) recalled for manufacturing debris contaminating engines, causing potential stallingJeep 4Xe Fire Risk: 320,065 vehicles (2020-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4Xe, 2022-2026 Grand Cherokee 4Xe) recalled with "PARK OUTSIDE" warning due to high-voltage battery fire risksBMW X5 Takata Airbags: 5,361 vehicles (2000-2001 models) recalled for potentially explosive airbag inflators"Ford has issued over 100 recalls in 2025 alone, making it one of the most recalled manufacturers this year," adds Sam. "When consumers face repeated repair attempts, extended downtime, or manufacturers fail to provide adequate remedies, state lemon laws offer powerful protections including vehicle replacement or full refunds."Consumer Protection Law Group specializes in representing vehicle owners dealing with chronic defects, failed repairs, and safety recalls. The firm's experienced attorneys understand that dealership repairs don't always resolve fundamental manufacturing defects, and consumers deserve compensation when automakers deliver unsafe or unreliable vehicles.Consumers affected by these recalls should:- Document all repair attempts and dealership visits- Keep detailed records of vehicle problems and safety concerns- Understand their rights under state lemon laws (typically 2-4 repair attempts or 30+ days out of service) Consult with lemon law attorneys before accepting manufacturer "goodwill" settlementsFor vehicle owners facing repeated issues even after recall repairs, state lemon laws may provide remedies beyond simple fixes. Most states require manufacturers to repurchase or replace vehicles that cannot be repaired after a reasonable number of attempts.About Consumer Protection Law GroupConsumer Protection Law Group specializes in representing consumers in lemon law cases against automotive manufacturers. With extensive experience in vehicle defect litigation, the firm helps consumers navigate complex state and federal lemon laws to achieve fair compensation for defective vehicles.Sources:Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing - "Toyota recalls 1.02 million vehicles with defective rearview cameras" - MotorSafety.org, November 13, 2025 - https://www.motorsafety.org/toyota-recalls-1-million-vehicles-with-defective-rearview-cameras/ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration - "Kia recalls 250,547 K5 vehicles, Hyundai recalls 85,043 Sonata vehicles for fuel tank defect" - NHTSA Recall 25V794/25V796, November 17-18, 2025 - https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls Fox 5 DC - "Kia and Hyundai issue recalls for over 330,000 cars with fuel tanks that may melt" - November 21, 2025 - https://www.fox5dc.com/news/kia-hyundai-recalls-cars-fuel-tanks-may-melt CarScoops - "Ford Broncos Are Falling Asleep And Not Waking Up" - November 19, 2025 - https://www.carscoops.com/2025/11/ford-broncos-are-falling-asleep-and-not-waking-up/ AutoEvolution - "Ford Recalls 230,000 Bronco and Bronco Sport Vehicles for Instrument Panel Display Failure" - November 19, 2025 - https://www.autoevolution.com/news/ford-recalls-230000-bronco-and-bronco-sport-vehicles-for-instrument-panel-display-failure-261251.html USA Today - "Toyota and Jeep are among over 240,000 vehicles recalled" - November 17, 2025 - https://www.usatoday.com/story/cars/recalls/2025/11/17/check-car-recalls/87310597007/ Reuters - "Honda to recall over 256,000 US vehicles over software error" - November 18, 2025 - https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/honda-recall-over-256000-us-vehicles-over-software-error-nhtsa-says-2025-11-18/ BMW Blog - "BMW Issues New Recall for 2000–2001 X5 Over Takata Air Bag Inflators" - November 14, 2025 - https://www.bmwblog.com/2025/11/14/bmw-x5-takata-airbag-recall-2000-2001/

