Stay in the US or Move Abroad? A New Workbook Gives Readers the Tools to Make an Informed Decision

Should I Stay or Should I Go? a step-by-step guide to help you decide if leaving the US is right for you Four worksheets among the 61 that make up the Should I Stay or Should I Go Workbook. Co-authors of the Should I Stay or Should I Go Workbook, Nova and Grover Wehman-Brown. Photo by EP Li

Featuring 61 brightly designed worksheets, the workbook guides readers through a structured process of assessment, risk evaluation, and actionable planning.

I hope this book will help other people considering leaving the US feel less alone and provide them with tools to help them get the information they need to move forward.” — Grover Wehman-Brown, Author of Should I Stay or Should I Go?

BREDA, NORTH BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Grover Wehman‑BrownEmail: hello@stayorgoworkbook.comWebsite: www.stayorgoworkbook.com Press Kit: https://www.stayorgoworkbook.com/press-kit In an era marked by soaring living costs, pervasive gun violence, and an increasingly fragile social safety net, many Americans, including 40% of women under 44 , are confronting the difficult question: Should I stay, or should I go?Should I Stay or Should I Go? A Step-by-Step Workbook to Help You Decide If Leaving the US is Right for You is a workbook released this month to help people in the US decide if they should move abroad or stay put. It is co-authored by Grover and Nova Wehman‑Brown, who made the decision to leave their home in Massachusetts and now reside in the Netherlands with their school‑aged children. The Workbook offers a comprehensive, empathetic roadmap for anyone wrestling with this difficult decision. Featuring 61 brightly designed worksheets, the workbook guides readers through a structured process of self‑discovery, risk evaluation, and actionable planning."I wish the United States were a place that ensured decent lives for everyone with equal protection under the law. The current conditions present diminished stability and opportunity for our family, so we decided to build life elsewhere, but it was a difficult decision. I hope this book will help other people considering leaving the US feel less alone and provide them with tools to help them get the information they need to move forward." - Grover Wehman-Brown, Author of Should I Stay or Should I Go?AvailabilityShould I Stay or Should I Go? Workbook is available as of December 1st at www.stayorgoworkbook.com and online retailers such as Bookshop.org, Kobo, and Amazon. Independent booksellers and libraries can order copies of the book through Ingram Publishing.ISBN EBOOK: 9789083627540ISBN HARDCOVER: 9789083627526ISBN PAPERBACK: 9789083627533Key Features+ Risk‑evaluation frameworks that contextualize personal decisions within shifting political and economic landscapes.+ Complexity‑holding tools that help readers map competing priorities without becoming paralyzed.+ Reflection prompts that surface values, emotions, and aspirations, fostering clarity and confidence.+ Threshold identification worksheets for families to articulate concrete “red‑line” criteria for relocation.+ Research checklists to organize essential data on visas, cost of living, healthcare, education, and community norms.+ Warm, colorful design and narrative‑driven instructions that blend storytelling with pragmatic, step‑by‑step guidance.+ Opportunities for shared reflection: Book clubs and community workshops can integrate the workbook’s worksheets, creating interactive experiences that deepen community dialogue.Author BackgroundGrover and Nova Wehman‑Brown are partners and parents of two school-aged children who spent years navigating the very crossroads they now illuminate for others. Their personal journey— their decision to move to the Netherlands amidst the pressures of rising authoritarianism, anti-LGBTQ policies, and diminishing social safety net —infuse the workbook with lived experience, empathy, and pragmatic insight. Should I Stay or Should I Go? is the first project of their newly formed imprint, Strategic Creations.

