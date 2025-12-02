Neurologik Launches 'AI Workforce' to Solve Manufacturing Talent Cliff

Neurologik debuts AI Replicas to clone expert logic, helping manufacturers scale capacity and secure critical IP as 40% of the workforce retires.

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurologik, a Vertical AI company founded by industry veterans from Siemens, Bosch, HP, SAP, and VMware, today announced the deployment of its AI Technical Workforce platform—a solution designed to prevent the looming expertise crisis in the manufacturing sector.

With nearly 40% of the manufacturing workforce approaching retirement age and Deloitte projecting 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030, the industry faces a mathematical impossibility: senior experts are leaving faster than new engineers can be trained to replace them. Neurologik solves this "Talent Cliff" by building AI Replicas of senior engineers that capture their reasoning, decision-making logic, and tribal knowledge, turning fleeing expertise into a permanent, scalable asset.

Moving Beyond Generic AI

While generic Large Language Models (LLMs) struggle with the precision required in industrial engineering, Neurologik’s proprietary architecture is built for the physical world. The platform integrates complex product logic, safety standards, and historical data to automate high-stakes workflows—such as product configuration, technical validation, and solution design—that previously required decades of human experience.

"The industry’s current strategy of 'hiring more juniors' is failing because modern products are too complex to learn in six months," said Jan Berka, CEO of Neurologik. "We watched world-class manufacturing teams hit a growth ceiling simply because their experts ran out of hours in the day. We built Neurologik to remove that ceiling. By cloning the logic of senior staff, we allow manufacturers to scale their technical capacity infinitely, without adding headcount."

Proven Impact for Enterprise Leaders

Neurologik is already live with enterprise manufacturers across Europe and the US, delivering immediate operational impact:

Infinite Capacity: Technical teams handle 10x the request volume without hiring additional staff.

Zero Latency: Sales teams receive technically validated quotes in seconds rather than days, accelerating deal velocity.

Permanent Knowledge: Critical intellectual property is captured and preserved, mitigating the risk of expert retirement.

"We are seeing a clear pattern: Revenue growth hits a hard limit when technical experts are the bottleneck," said Andrei Tsyganok, Co-Founder and CRO. "We exist to break that link. Our customers are winning deals because they can answer complex technical questions instantly, while their competitors are still waiting for engineering approval."

About Neurologik

Neurologik is a Vertical AI company building the AI Technical Workforce for the manufacturing industry. By engineering AI Replicas of senior experts, the platform enables industrial leaders to decouple revenue growth from headcount and preserve their most valuable asset: their expertise. The founding team combines 30+ years of industrial delivery experience with 15+ years of Enterprise B2B execution at giants like SAP, VMware, and HP.

For more information, visit https://neurologik.io.

