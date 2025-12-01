Rivinius, Thompson Named Recipients of U.S. Senate Youth Program Scholarships

State School Superintendent Levi Bachmeier announced Monday that Bridger Rivinius, a senior at Gackle-Streeter High School, and Alexis Thompson, a senior at Bismarck’s Century High School, have been named as North Dakota delegates for the U.S. Senate Youth Program in 2026.

The honor includes a $10,000 college scholarship and the obligation to attend a weeklong leadership program in Washington, D.C., in March 2026.

Olivia Grote, a senior at Bismarck’s Legacy High School, and Rebecca Schlader, a junior at Oakes High School, were named as alternate delegates who will serve if either Rivinius or Thompson cannot.

Rivinius and Thompson were chosen by a group of Department of Public Instruction evaluators who interviewed six finalists for the scholarships and reviewed their applications.

Twenty-four North Dakota high school juniors and seniors applied for the scholarships, said Jenn Odell, director of outreach and engagement for the NDDPI. Odell is the U.S. Senate Youth Program’s coordinator for North Dakota.

The six finalists were picked according to evaluators’ scoring of essays the students submitted as part of their applications. The evaluators then interviewed and scored the six finalists.

“We were impressed by an outstanding group of applicants for this U.S. Senate Youth Program scholarship, and the choices our evaluators had to make were incredibly difficult,” Bachmeier said. “Bridger and Alexis will be excellent representatives for our state in Washington, and I look forward to their future successes.”

The student applications included information about their leadership and academic awards, examples of their community and public service, and an essay about the committee assignments they would pursue as a U.S. senator, which included information about the personal qualities they would bring to the position.

The U.S. Senate Youth Program was established in 1962 to offer a study and scholarship opportunity for outstanding high school students who are interested in public service careers.

It features a “Washington Week” program, intended to give student participants an opportunity to learn about Congress and the relationship between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of the federal government.

The program includes briefings from the president, senators, a Supreme Court justice, cabinet members, federal agency leaders, and members of the national media.

Two high school juniors or seniors are selected each year from each of the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense’s education system to be delegates to the U.S. Senate Youth Program. The $10,000 scholarships are provided by the Hearst Foundations, which were founded by media baron William Randolph Hearst.