Smart Packaging Materials Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Smart Packaging Materials Market?

In recent years, there has been significant growth in the size of the smart packaging materials market. It is projected that the figures will increase from $23.22 billion in 2024 to $26.15 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The upward trend during the historic phase is due to factors such as a surging demand for environmentally friendly packaging, heightened consumer conscientiousness about food safety, an expanding penetration of e-commerce retail, a growing inclination towards active and intelligent packaging, and heightened regulatory scrutiny related to packaging waste.

In the coming years, the smart packaging materials market is projected to experience significant expansion, with an estimated valuation of $41.51 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This anticipated increase during the forecasted period can be attributed to factors such as the rising preference for convenience packaging, increased use of biodegradable materials, greater emphasis on carbon footprint reduction, heightened use of anti-counterfeit packaging, and more significant investment in packaging automation. Key trends projected for the forecast period encompass advances in packaging materials technology, smart sensor and indicator innovations, progress in nano-enabled packaging, investment in R&D for sustainable solutions, and the application of digital tracking and IoT-enabled packaging technologies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Smart Packaging Materials Market?

The surge in e-commerce is anticipated to drive the expansion of the smart packaging materials market in the future. E-commerce involves the purchase and sale of products and services via the internet on digital platforms through online transactions. This surge in e-commerce is primarily due to the growing consumer preference for online shopping, which provides more convenience, broader product selection, and time-saving advantages over traditional retail. The e-commerce growth fuels the need for smart packaging materials as goods often have to be transported over long distances across intricate supply chains. Smart packaging enables real-time tracking, detection of tamper, and product verification, guaranteeing safe delivery and boosting customer trust. For example, in February 2024, as per the Census Bureau, a government agency based in the US, e-commerce sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 touched $324.8 billion, a 19.5% increase from the prior quarter and a 7.2% rise on a year-over-year basis, constituting 17.1% of total retail sales. Therefore, e-commerce's surge is fueling the smart packaging materials market's expansion.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Smart Packaging Materials Market?

Major players in the Smart Packaging Materials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• WestRock Co.

• Tetra Pak International S.A.

• Ball Corporation

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Graphic Packaging International LLC

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Mondi Group

• Sonoco Products Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smart Packaging Materials Industry?

Firms dominating the smart packaging materials industry are concentrating their efforts on innovating newer generation delivery methods with the aim to boost user convenience, curtail material consumption, and encourage circularity throughout the product's lifespan. Such upgraded delivery systems involve high-end packaging solutions that accentuate product safety, sustainability, and user-friendliness using groundbreaking materials and purpose driven designs. For instance, in April 2025, Spectrum Brands Inc., an American company specializing in home essentials, launched the FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Shampoo packaged in an AeroFlexx Pak. This is a resilient, upright squeeze container that is immune to spills and automatically seals itself, facilitates one-handed use, uses 66% less plastic than the company’s earlier rigid bottles of matching size, and is curb-side recyclable where acceptable. The packaging, while maintaining product effectiveness (the shampoo is imbued with omega-3 and -6 fatty acids and incorporates OdorCapture 360 technology), provides an avenue for brands to heighten user convenience and exhibit improvements in sustainability through ingenious packaging.

What Segments Are Covered In The Smart Packaging Materials Market Report?

The smart packaging materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging

2) By Material Type: Plastic, Paper And Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Other Material Types

3) By Technology: Indicators, Sensors, Data Carriers, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Quick Response (QR), Near Field Communication (NFC)

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Personal care, Automotive, Logistics, Electronics

Subsegments:

1) By Active Packaging: Oxygen Scavengers, Moisture Absorbers, Ethylene Absorbers, Antimicrobial Agents, Carbon Dioxide Emitters

2) By Intelligent Packaging: Time Temperature Indicators, Freshness Indicators, Radio Frequency Identification Tags, Sensors, Smart Labels

3) By Modified Atmosphere Packaging: Vacuum Packaging, Gas Flushing Packaging, Barrier Films, Controlled Release Packaging, Sealed Pouches

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Smart Packaging Materials Market?

In the 2025 Global Smart Packaging Materials Market Report, North America was identified as the dominant region in 2024. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will see the most significant growth in the future. The report encompasses a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

