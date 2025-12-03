Biologics Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Biologics Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Biologics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biologics market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical leaders and specialized biotechnology innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced biomanufacturing technologies, next-generation monoclonal antibodies, and cell and gene therapy platforms to strengthen their market position and expand therapeutic portfolios. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking to leverage innovation, optimize commercialization strategies, and capture emerging growth opportunities within this rapidly evolving market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Biologics Market?

According to our research, Pfizer Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 14% market share. The Biopharma division of the company is completely involved in the biologics market, provides a comprehensive biologics portfolio through its biopharma segment, encompassing monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, antibody-drug conjugates, and recombinant proteins. its contract development and manufacturing organization, pfizer centreone, delivers end-to-end services including cell culture, microbial fermentation, antibody-drug conjugate assembly, viral vector and vaccine production, aseptic fill-finish in vials and prefilled syringes, and global regulatory support.

How Concentrated Is the Biologics Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 65% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration underscores the capital-intensive nature of biologics development, characterized by advanced R&D capabilities, stringent regulatory requirements, and the need for large-scale biomanufacturing and distribution infrastructure. Leading pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson dominate the market through extensive biologics portfolios, strong global presence, and consistent innovation in monoclonal antibodies and recombinant protein therapies. Other key players, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, and Bristol Myers Squibb Company, strengthen their competitive positions through strategic alliances, biosimilar expansion, and targeted therapeutic advancements. As demand for personalized and high-efficacy biologic treatments continues to grow, consolidation and collaboration among major players are expected to further reinforce the dominance of established biopharmaceutical leaders.

• Leading companies include:

o Pfizer Inc. (14%)

o Merck & Co. Inc. (9%)

o F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (9%)

o Johnson & Johnson (7%)

o Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc. (6%)

o AbbVie Inc. (5%)

o Sanofi S.A. (4%)

o Amgen Inc. (4%)

o AstraZeneca plc (4%)

o Bristol Myers Squibb Company (4%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Wacker Chemie AG, Forge Biologics Holdings LLC, LOTTE BIOLOGICS, Pinnacle Biologics, Inc., Alvotech, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., Celltrion, Inc., Biocon Biologics Limited, Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc., Formycon AG, Fresenius Kabi Aktiengesellschaft, Viatris Inc., WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., and Abzena Limited are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Joinn Biologics, Inc., WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Innovent Biologics, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Biocon Limited, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly Zydus Cadila), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG), Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., Xbrane Biopharma AB, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Celltrion, Inc., LG Chem Life Sciences Division, CSL Limited, Patheon, Inc. (a Thermo Fisher Scientific company), Lonza Biologics AG, and Tessa Therapeutics Ltd are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: EnteroBiotix Limited, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Cytena GmbH, Merck KGaA, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., SGS S.A., Aenitis Technologies SAS, Bracco S.p.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., ReNeuron Group plc, Sanofi S.A., Siemens Healthineers AG, Cytiva Europe GmbH, bioMérieux S.A., ImmerscioBio GmbH, Ciloa SAS, Differential Bio Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly EU), Teva UK Limited, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Vectura Group Limited, Procos S.p.A., BSP Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., 4Moving Biotech SAS, Coriolis Pharma Forschungs GmbH, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., and EXO Biologics S.A. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Chime Biologics Limited, Polpharma Biologics S.A., Bioton S.A., Mabion S.A., Richter Gedeon Nyrt. (Biopharma Division), Egis Pharmaceuticals PLC, SOTIO Biotech AG (a subsidiary of PPF Group), Zentiva N.V., and Biopolis s.r.o. (now part of SOTIO Group) are some of the leading companies in this region.

• South America: Biotimize Soluções em Engenharia Ltda., Richmond Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Bionovis S.A. – Companhia Brasileira de Biotecnologia Farmacêutica, and Artixio Lifesciences Private Limited are some of the leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• High-Concentration Biologic Formulations are drug delivery systems designed to contain higher doses of biologic agents in smaller volumes.

• Example: Samsung Biologics S-HiCon (October 2024) designed to optimize formulation stability and reduce viscosity.

• These innovations assists in early-stage feasibility screening through a proprietary Concentration Gate Check process, which helps identify optimal candidates and minimize formulation risks.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Expanding biomanufacturing capacity and global production networks

• Investing in research and development and advanced technologies

• Forming strategic partnerships and licensing agreements

• Enhancing regulatory compliance and quality assurance frameworks

