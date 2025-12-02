Pain Physicians NY Offers Intra-discal Laser Therapy in the U.S.

Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin

Integrating with stem cells and PRP injections, this new approach revolutionizes chronic back and disc pain treatments

These advanced treatments do more than target inflamed nerves. They deliver the body's own growth factors directly to the damaged disc, activating the body’s repair mechanisms to address the pain” — Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pain Physicians NY , a leading pain management practice, announces a significant medical offering, becoming the first practice in the United States to implement advanced Intra-discal Laser Therapy . This cutting-edge treatment is now being strategically combined with stem cell therapy and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections for discogenic pain, offering patients a powerful, non-surgical, and proactive alternative to chronic spine and disc conditions.Pain Physicians NY is one of the first practices to offer lumbar intradiscal PRP injections for patients suffering from discogenic low back pain, which is a common condition caused by damaged or degenerative intervertebral discs. This minimally invasive outpatient procedure provides an alternative treatment option compared to traditional procedures.Because traditional treatments such as steroid injections merely suppress symptoms and provide short-term inflammation relief, patients are often left with spinal surgery as the next step. In contrast, the regenerative therapies offered by Pain Physicians NY, are intended to heal the underlying tissue, rebuild discs, and support long-term function. This new approach shifts from suppressing symptoms to actively healing tissue.“These advanced treatments do more than target inflamed nerves. They deliver the body's own growth factors and cells directly to the damaged disc or herniation, activating the body’s repair mechanisms to address the source of the pain,” says Board-Certified Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin. “While traditional external laser treatments often fail to penetrate beyond the skin's surface, the Intra-discal Laser Therapy is able to directly irradiate damaged spinal discs and joints, stimulating the body's anti-inflammatory response and promoting true tissue regeneration at the source of the pain.”Stem Cell Regeneration: A New Era for Back PainStem cells for disc regeneration are fast becoming the go-to procedure for those suffering from back injuries or chronic back pain. This technology represents a safe and proactive alternative to invasive spinal procedures and narcotic pain relief. Instead of having to cut or fuse the spine, the body's own stem cells can be used to treat the source of the pain directly, often in a quick, one-to-two-hour procedure.This integrated treatment regimen has already been sought out by high-profile athletes, including Kobe Bryant, Brandon Roy, and Tiger Woods, who previously had to travel internationally to access these therapies. Now, this elite-level regenerative treatment is accessible in New York City.This pioneering integration of intra-discal laser therapy with advanced stem cell and PRP procedures marks a fundamental shift in spine care, offering U.S. patients a powerful, non-surgical pathway to rebuild damaged discs and achieve long-term relief.About Pain Physicians NYPain Physicians NY in New York City provides top-tier, non-invasive pain management led by board-certified doctors, including Dr. Leon Reyfman, Dr. Boleslav Kosharskyy, and Dr. Dmitriy Droskin. Using advanced technology, they offer personalized treatments for acute and chronic pain, including state-of-the-art regenerative therapies, stem cells for disc regeneration, and targeted injections. With a compassionate approach, they help restore function and improve patients’ quality of life. Emergency appointments are available. For more information, visit: https://www.painmanagementnyc.com Photos courtesy of: Pain Management NYC

Back Pain Treatment

