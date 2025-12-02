Testing for Humanity and Power Analytics Global Corp Announce Multi-Year License Agreement to Deploy a Quantum Agentic Platform Against Complex Chronic Illness

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Analytics Global Corp, a leader in innovative AI, ML, & Quantum data solutions, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Testing for Humanity, LLC, entering into a multi-year license agreement to utilize Power Analytics' Quantum Agentic Platform (QAgent) in the fight against complex chronic illnesses, with a primary focus on early-stage cancer diagnoses. This strategic partnership aims to harness the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and quantum computing technologies to accelerate research, improve diagnostics, and enhance patient outcomes in the battle against life-threatening diseases.Under the agreement, Testing for Humanity will integrate the QAgent Platform into its research and development services, leveraging the platform’s capabilities in secure data analytics, real-time photonic modeling, and AI-driven insights. The platform is designed to empower organizations to take control of critical data, automate complex processes, and protect sensitive information, all of which are essential in the high-stakes environment of chronic disease management and cancer research."This partnership represents a transformative step in our mission to save lives through innovation," said the CEO of Testing for Humanity Fabian Maclaren. "By deploying Power Analytics' QAgent Platform, we are equipping our teams with cutting-edge tools to analyze vast datasets, identify novel patterns, and accelerate the development of new diagnostics and treatments for complex chronic illnesses like cancer. Our goal is to bring hope and better outcomes to patients and families facing these challenges."Keith Barksdale, Chairman of Power Analytics Global Corp, commented, "We are proud to support Testing for Humanity in their vital work. Our Quantum Agentic Platform is engineered to deliver secure, real-time analytics and actionable intelligence, enabling healthcare innovators to focus on what matters most --improving patient care and advancing medical science. With over 600,000 annual cancer deaths in the US, and billions in healthcare costs, we are proud to partner with TFH to help save lives and significantly lower the cost of care that complex chronic illness has on the healthcare system and taxpayers. This agreement underscores our commitment to providing technology that makes a real difference in the fight against chronic disease."Michael Kotlarz, Chief Technology Officer of Power Analytics Global, added, "The integration of our QAgent Platform with Testing for Humanity’s research initiatives will set a new benchmark for data-driven healthcare solutions. Our technology is designed to ensure data integrity, security, and actionable insights, empowering researchers to tackle the complexities of complex chronic illness with precision and confidence. We look forward improving outcomes and saving lives."The partnership is expected to accelerate the pace of innovation in chronic disease research, providing Testing for Humanity with advanced tools to manage, analyze, and secure critical health data. Both organizations reaffirm their commitment to leveraging technology in the pursuit of better health outcomes and a future where complex chronic illnesses can be more effectively diagnosed, managed, and treated.“By combining Power Analytics’ advanced technology with Keith and Michael’s experience and leadership, Testing for Humanity has a real opportunity to fulfill its promises to bend the healthcare cost-curve and positively impact complex disease outcomes affecting millions of families across the country,” declares William Charles Tanenbaum, principal and Chief Legal Officer of Testing for Humanity.Testing for Humanity (“TFH”) is a platform digital biology company focused on deploying advanced data, analytics, and molecular technologies to improve how diseases are detected, understood, and treated at scale. In its mission, TFH seeks to focus its research and development services in the field of biotechnology to improve outcomes particularly in underserved communities. TFH leverage’s cutting-edge digital biology and R&D capabilities to accelerate innovation and expand access to high-impact testing solutions.Additional information regarding TFH may be found at http://www.testinghumanity.com Power Analytics Global Corp is a global AI & ML, IoT, data visualization, and software technology company that specializes in data modernization, intellectual property development, and real-time analytics for a broad range of modern data networks. We are a comprehensive, single source software platform provider for the development of AI integration. Power Analytics extensive suite of products allows customers and individuals to take control of their critical data, by reducing cost, automating operations, ensuring security, and improving business continuity.Additional information regarding Power Analytics may be found at Power Analytics’ website at http://www.poweranalytics.com

