Automat-it Achieves the AWS Agentic AI Specialization

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automat-it , the AWS Premier Partner empowering fast-paced startups to grow, deliver and win with strategic, hands-on cloud DevOps, FinOps and GenAI expertise, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization , a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Automat-it as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Automat-it as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve. Automat-it excels in implementing Amazon Bedrock AgentCore projects with the AWS Strands Agents and LangGraph frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond AI experimentation to deploy autonomous systems that deliver tangible returns on investment.“Achieving the AWS Agentic AI Specialization demonstrates Automat-it’s role in shaping autonomous AI innovation,” said Ziv Kashtan, CEO at Automat-it. “It is recognition that our deep expertise, and the breadth of services and rapid innovation AWS delivers, means startups can build agentic applications to deploy rapidly, scale securely, and innovate confidently while minimizing technical risk and maximizing ROI.”Automat-it provides the cloud and DevOps foundations GenAI startups need to move rapidly from concept to production-grade agentic AI. Whether it is deploying AI agents across Bedrock AgentCore, EKS, ECS, or Lambda, Automat-it delivers architectures built for reliability, performance, and compliance. Its capabilities span large-scale document processing, OpenAI-to-AWS migration, SOC2-integrated DevOps workflows, unified observability, and end-to-end agent evaluation. Through RAG-driven knowledge access, natural language-to-API execution with guardrails, and optimized prompt and context engineering, Automat-it equips startups to scale agentic applications efficiently so they can focus on product differentiation while the underlying infrastructure is handled with precision.“Our CostGPT solution is revolutionizing the way companies approach and control cloud cost management.,” says Elisha Ben Zvi, CTO at Umbrella. “The integration with Amazon Bedrock, achieved with support from Automat-it, has not only enhanced the performance and scalability of our solution, but also allowed us to provide our users with faster insights.”This Specialization ensures customers can confidently select partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases, including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization.This expansion of the AWS AI Specialization now includes partners that demonstrate advanced capabilities delivering enterprise-ready generative AI and agentic AI systems to customers.About Automat-itAutomat-it is an all-in AWS Premier partner empowering startups with DevOps, FinOps and GenAI expertise and hands-on services. Automat-it has guided and supported hundreds of startups to leverage AWS smarter throughout their growth journey. DevOps born and bred, Automat-it builds cloud solutions from the DevOps perspective for practical applications with built-in efficiencies that save customers significant time to market and optimize their cloud performance and costs. With operations in more than eight countries across EMEA and North America, Automat-it is dedicated to supporting startups in achieving their cloud goals efficiently.

