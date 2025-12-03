AFRICATALYST CONVENES INAUGURAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING, LAYING STRATEGIC FOUNDATION FOR GROWTH AND IMPACT

AfriCatalyst Board Members in Attendance

AfriCatalyst held its first Advisory Board meeting today, bringing together global leaders and African policymakers to guide the company’s next phase of growth.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AfriCatalyst, a global development advisory, successfully held its first ever Advisory Board meeting today, marking an important step in the company’s growth and strategic development. This inaugural gathering brought together a distinguished group of global leaders and African policymakers to provide expert guidance as AfriCatalyst embarks on its next phase of growth and advancementThe newly formed Advisory Board is composed of highly experienced professionals, including former senior government officials, including Prime Minister and ministers, former African Union, IMF and UN senior executives, central banking specialists, development policymakers, and thought leaders with decades of global experience. Their collective expertise will play a crucial role in shaping AfriCatalyst’s work and ensuring the delivery of high-impact, evidence-based solutions for Africa’s development challenges.Advisory Board Members include:1. H.E. Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki, African Union Special Envoy for Food Systems and former Prime Minister of Niger, with a distinguished career spanning governance, regional integration, and sustainable development, including his leadership as CEO of the NEPAD/AUDA-NEPAD Agency from 2009 to 2022.2. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, former Minister, IMF Executive Director and World Bank Group Senior Vice President.3. Dr. Vera Songwe, Chair and Founder of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility (LSF) and former Under Secretary General of the UN Economic Commission for Africa.4. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, former Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission and former Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda.5. Mrs. Mark Sobel, former U.S. representative at the IMF and long-serving U.S. Treasury official.6. Ms. Farrah Barrios, Professor at American University and former Director for Global Food Security and Development Planning at the U.S. National Security Council.During the meeting, the Board:1. Discussed the current global development finance landscape, potential risks and opportunities for Africa, as well as key priorities in sustainable development and innovative partnerships.2. Engaged in a collaborative discussion on ways to enhance the organization’s social and economic impact in Africa.3. Reviewed AfriCatalyst’ current priorities and strategic roadmap over the medium-term4. Explore ways to strengthen governance, transparency, and accountability to enhance overall oversight within the organization.The agenda for the meeting reflected the dual goals of establishing a strong governance framework and aligning AfriCatalyst’s mission and strategic priorities with the needs of African economies. The Advisory Board will continue to play an essential role in ensuring that AfriCatalyst supports economic transformation, capacity development and research in Africa in an effective manner, while maintaining rigorous governance, innovative approaches, and strong partnerships as it grows its presence and influence in global development.Dr. Daouda Sembene, AfriCatalyst’s President and CEO, said: "We are honored to welcome such an exceptional group of leaders to our inaugural Advisory Board. Their guidance, experience, and insight will be critical as we expand our reach, strengthen partnerships, and deliver innovative solutions that support Africa’s sustainable development. This first meeting lays the foundation for AfriCatalyst’s long-term growth and impact."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.