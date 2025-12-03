The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Space Management Software Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 13.1% Through 2025-2029

Expected to grow to $3.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Space Management Software Market?

The market size for space management software has witnessed a significant surge recently. A rise from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $1.99 billion in 2025 is anticipated, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This expansion in the historical period could be related to the increased need for effective use of facilities, popularization of adaptable workspace models, growing focus on curbing expenses in property management, a boost in corporate commitment towards sustainability and energy efficiency, widespread commercial construction and office spaces, and heightened consciousness towards space optimization for better productivity.

Expectations for the space management software market project rapid growth in the years ahead, with a projection to reach $3.26 billion by 2029. This equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. Factors contributing to this anticipated surge during the forecast period are rooted in the increasing focus on hybrid and activity-centric work culture, burgeoning necessity for data-driven facility design, growing demand for efficiency in occupancy and resource distribution, a spike in real estate portfolio optimization endeavors, proliferation of smart building projects within city locales, and an intensified emphasis on employee spaces and workplace wellness. Moreover, key trends foreseen for the forecast period involve technologically advanced AI-driven space analytics, cloud-based integrated space management platform improvements, digital twin modeling innovation for facility visualization, sensor-based real-time occupancy monitoring progress, predictive analytics research and development for space use, and augmented and virtual reality tools enhancing immersive visualization.

Download a free sample of the space management software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30109&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Space Management Software Market?

The space management software market is set to grow, thanks to the rise in the popularity of hybrid workspaces. A blend of on-site and off-site work arrangements define these hybrid workplaces, providing the flexibility for employees to split their time between the office and home-based work. The growing desire for adaptable work models, designed to boost productivity, employee satisfaction, and also cut down operational expenses, is fueling the rise of these hybrid workplaces. This is where space management software comes into play as it enables these hybrid workspaces to run smoothly by ensuring optimum space use, simplifying the process of desk and room reservations, and improving the coordination between remote and office-based staff. For instance, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union based in Luxembourg, shared that in 2024, 52.9% of EU businesses with a workforce of more than 10 individuals had utilized the internet to hold remote meetings – a growth of 2.9 percentage points compared to 2022. Hence, this growing trend of hybrid workplaces is powering the expansion of the space management software market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Space Management Software Market?

Major players in the Space Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Trane Technologies plc

• Fortive Corporation

• Yardi Systems Inc.

• Nemetschek Group SE

• Eptura Inc

• Planon Group BV

• MoveInSync Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd

• Tango Analytics Ltd

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Space Management Software Industry?

Prominent companies active in the space management software market are prioritizing the inclusion of advanced technology, such as smart space intelligence platforms, to boost operational effectiveness, data-led decision-making and workspace optimization. These platforms utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to combine information from sensors, access systems, and facility databases to scrutinize, assess, and predict space usage in real-time. This enables them to offer dynamic occupancy tracking, proactive space planning, and resource optimization. For example, Accruent, an American provider of workplace and facility management solutions launched Accruent Space Intelligence (ASI) in July 2024. This smart space intelligence platform is specifically designed to assist organizations in examining and improving workspace use, foreseeing space needs, and designing future plans through data-driven insights. ASI features state-of-the-art analytics dashboards for real-time use visualization, virtual restacking scenario modelling tools, and integration with IoT sensors and badge systems to harmonize space data across portfolios. ASI supports strategic decision-making, boosts cost efficiency, and allows for more flexible, data-backed space management strategies in corporate and institutional settings.

What Segments Are Covered In The Space Management Software Market Report?

The space management software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Space Type: Smart Indoor Spaces, Smart Outdoor Spaces

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Workplace Management, Facility Management, Real Estate Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Information Technology, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Construction, Government, Energy And Utilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments

1) By Software: Space Planning Software, Space Allocation Software, Move Management Software, Room Scheduling Software, Facility Management Software, Occupancy Analytics Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Services



View the full space management software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-management-software-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Space Management Software Market?

In the 2025 Space Management Software Global Market Report, North America was identified as the largest market in the preceding year. The forecast predicts the highest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides an inclusive market analysis of seven regions; Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Space Management Software Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Operating Room Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/operating-room-management-software-global-market-report

Space Based Fuel Management System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-based-fuel-management-system-global-market-report

Space Traffic Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-traffic-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.