OSW is a custom ceramic porcelain tile supplier specialized in reproducing tiles of the past to facilitate replacement of discontinued tiles no more available

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matching discontinued tiles for your project doesn't have to be a nightmare.

Onestoneworld Inc offers a specialized solution for sourcing and matching tiles that are no longer produced, saving time and hassle for property owners and developers.

Hassle-Free Tile Matching

When facing the frustration of needing to replace tiles in your mall or building, only to discover the manufacturer stopped production, Onestoneworld Inc steps in to simplify the process.

Instead of spending hours chasing leads and contacting manufacturers or resellers, this company focuses exclusively on matching discontinued ceramic, porcelain, or stone tiles for major mall developers.

Trusted by industry-leading developers like Simon Property Group, Brookfield Properties, Unibail Rodamco Westfield, Taubman, Macerich, Morguard, and more, Onestoneworld has a proven track record in tile replacement projects.

How the Process Works

- Remove a damaged tile or select a piece needing replacement from the floor or wall.

- Take clear, close-up and overall photographs to capture both the color and pattern—note that a physical sample is required as lighting can affect color matching.

- Send your sample and photos to Onestoneworld Inc. Their experts use the materials provided to create or source a perfect match.

The company has supplied matched tiles for major renovation projects for over 30 years, including limestone, marble, granite, ceramic, and porcelain tiles.

Fast Solutions for Discontinued Tiles.

Whether your tiles were installed last year or decades ago, finding a perfect match is possible through Onestoneworld’s custom order and reproduction service—no more detective work or compromise on visual continuity.

The company’s expertise streamlines the replacement process for property managers, designers, and contractors, ensuring seamless results even for large commercial and retail spaces.

No need to settle for mismatched repairs or hunt down outdated inventory.

Onestoneworld Inc offers a direct, reliable way to restore flooring or walls to their original look with matched tiles—even those long discontinued from the market.

