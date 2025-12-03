The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Soundproof Drywall Materials Market Forecasted to Achieve US $34.46 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $34.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Big Is The Soundproof Drywall Materials Market In 2025?

The market for soundproof drywall materials has consistently expanded in the past few years. It's anticipated to increase from $27.97 billion in 2024 to $29.23 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Elements contributing to the growth during the historical interval include escalating urban noise pollution, a surge in sustainable and eco-friendly building initiatives, increased need for acoustic convenience, a growing inclination towards drywall systems, and heightened awareness regarding health issues linked to noise.

The market for soundproof drywall materials is projected to experience consistent growth over the next few years, reaching a value of $34.47 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This upswing during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as escalating urbanization, an upturn in residential construction, increasing desire for noise control, expansion of commercial spaces, and an elevated emphasis on indoor environmental quality. Key trends during this forecast period involve progress in material technologies, advancements in soundproofing solutions, breakthroughs in acoustic insulation materials, ongoing research and development in noise reduction technologies, and the advent of environment-friendly soundproofing materials.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Soundproof Drywall Materials Market?

The escalating count of green construction and sustainability drives are anticipated to propel the soundproof drywall materials market's expansion. These drives target to lessen environmental damages, conserve resources, and boost energy efficiency during construction and building activities. This supports climate goals and fosters healthier living and workspace conditions. The surge in such initiatives can largely be attributed to stricter government regulations that emphasize improving building energy efficacy and reducing carbon emissions. Soundproof drywall materials aid in these drives by enhancing the quality of interior environments through effective noise reduction and usually being made of eco-friendly, recycled materials. These materials help in reducing carbon footprints and improving energy efficiency in buildings. As an illustration, in July 2024, the U.S. Green Building Council, a non-profit based in the U.S, mentioned that over 46,000 residential projects in the U.S. got certified under the LEED green building rating system. This indicated approximately a 5% growth from 2023. Consequently, the escalating count of sustainability and green building drives is stimulating the expansion of the soundproof drywall materials market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Soundproof Drywall Materials Industry?

Major players in the Soundproof Drywall Materials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Knauf Gips KG

• Etex N.V.

• USG Corporation

• CertainTeed Products Corporation

• Aural Exchange

• American Gypsum Company LLC

• PABCO Building Products LLC

• Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.

• National Gypsum Company.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Soundproof Drywall Materials Market In The Globe?

Key players in the soundproof drywall materials sector are focusing on refining drywall technologies, ensuring expanded design versatility that enhances acoustical performance, boosts construction productivity, and offers increased flexibility in architectural design. Such versatility allows architects and contractors to deploy a wide array of wall and ceiling assemblies in compliance with strict sound and fire testing norms for various framing choices. PABCO Gypsum, the US-based organization specializing in gypsum and drywall solutions, in 2025, launched its 2025 Sound Design Guide. This guide incorporates fifty novel wall assemblies, escalating the total to more than 220 configurations tested for fire and sound, helping architects and contractors choose the best solutions for residential, commercial, and institutional building projects. It also demonstrates the performance of QuietRock noise-reducing drywall in both steel and wood framing systems. Further, it provides precise specifications, best practices for installation, and acoustic performance data to aid design and construction teams in making educated decisions. The guide also emphasizes innovative ways of reducing noise in complex building designs, further affirming PABCO Gypsum's dedication to acoustic brilliance and reliance on sustainable construction methodologies.

What Segments Are Covered In The Soundproof Drywall Materials Market Report?

The soundproof drywall materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Gypsum-Based Core Materials, Viscoelastic Damping Materials, Acoustic Membranes And Barriers, Reinforcement And Facing Materials, Additives And Performance Enhancers

2) By Performance Class: Standard Performance (STC 45-50), Enhanced Performance (STC 51-55), High Performance (STC 56-60), Premium Performance (STC 60+)

3) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Institutional Construction, Industrial And Specialty Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Gypsum-Based Core Materials: Regular Gypsum Core, Type X Gypsum Core, Type C Gypsum Core, Glass Mat Gypsum Core, Lightweight Gypsum Core

2) By Viscoelastic Damping Materials: Polymer-Based Damping Material, Butyl Rubber Damping Material, Acrylic Damping Material, Polyurethane Damping Material, Composite Damping Material

3) By Acoustic Membranes And Barriers: Mass Loaded Vinyl Membrane, Bitumen-Based Acoustic Barrier, Polyethylene Acoustic Membrane, Rubber Composite Barrier, Foam-Backed Acoustic Sheet

4) By Reinforcement And Facing Materials: Fiberglass Mesh Facing, Paper Facing, Aluminum Foil Facing, Nonwoven Fabric Facing, Polymer-Coated Facing

5) By Additives And Performance Enhancers: Fire Retardant Additive, Moisture Resistant Additive, Anti-Cracking Agent, Bonding Enhancer, Strengthening Compound

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Soundproof Drywall Materials Market By 2025?

In 2024, the soundproof drywall materials market was dominated by Asia-Pacific as the leading region. The report projects its growth status for 2025. It provides coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

