EPIQ Superfoods Announces Breakthrough Sea Moss Cellular Hydration Formula Backed by Five Years of Research

BALIWAG, BULACAN, PHILIPPINES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPIQ Superfoods Inc., the only FDA-licensed sea moss food manufacturer in the Philippines, has completed a comprehensive five-year research, development, and market validation program and is announcing the launch of its flagship product, EPIQ BioEnergy Cellular Hydration Formula. The product holds a full Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) and is produced in the country’s only FDA-licensed facility dedicated exclusively to sea moss manufacturing.From 2021 to 2024, EPIQ sold traditional sea moss gel to thousands of customers nationwide. These three years generated extensive real-world insights into user behavior, preferences, and daily usage patterns. While interest remained strong, EPIQ observed inconsistent absorption and varying levels of effectiveness among users. These results prompted a deeper scientific investigation into how sea moss minerals behave during preparation and consumption.During the same period, EPIQ conducted internal research focused on preserving the natural mineral matrix of sea moss without the use of heat, blending, sugars, or additives. The team discovered that common preparation methods, including blending and heating, can damage the plant’s natural gel structure. Once this matrix breaks down, mineral bioavailability decreases significantly, resulting in weaker absorption and diminished benefits.In 2024, EPIQ launched Boss Energy Premium Sea Moss Mineral Extract as a formal test project. This allowed the company to compare two controlled data sets: the three-year sea moss gel study and the premium extract study. The findings were consistent and decisive. When the natural gel matrix remained intact, the minerals stayed electrically balanced and highly bioavailable. When the matrix was broken, absorption declined sharply, confirming that structural integrity is essential for effective mineral uptake.This breakthrough led to the development of EPIQ’s proprietary cold ionic extraction process, now patent-pending. Unlike traditional preparation methods, this process preserves the mineral matrix in its natural state, maintaining electrical balance and improving bioavailability. This extraction method became the foundation of EPIQ BioEnergy Cellular Hydration Formula, a clean, highly absorbable mineral infusion designed to support natural cellular hydration.With research, compliance, and manufacturing aligned, EPIQ now operates as the only FDA-approved sea moss food facility in the Philippines. The company’s CPR-registered formula is fully compliant and ready for nationwide and international distribution. This positions EPIQ to meet the growing demand for natural, food-based mineral sources in both consumer and clinical environments.EPIQ is focusing its launch on wellness groups with accelerated mineral depletion, including seniors on long-term medication, dialysis patients who lose minerals through filtration, and individuals managing high blood pressure. More than seventeen million Filipinos live with hypertension, and millions more manage chronic conditions requiring daily medication. These groups often struggle with hydration and mineral deficiency, creating a clear need for clean, plant-based mineral support.Founder and CEO Nestor Bonifacio Jr. shared the deeper meaning behind the company’s journey:“Our five-year journey showed us that none of this came from our own strength. The breakthrough came when we understood that everything depends on the integrity of the sea moss matrix. Boss Energy allowed us to prove this with real-world data, and that clarity led directly to the creation of EPIQ BioEnergy Cellular Hydration Formula.”“Beyond the science, we saw something deeper guiding us. Every correction, every redirection, every insight arrived with timing we could not manufacture. This formula is the result of science, real-world testing, and the favor of God. We simply followed the guidance we were given throughout the process.”EPIQ BioEnergy Cellular Hydration Formula is scheduled for commercial release in 2026. The company plans to distribute through wellness centers, pharmacies, senior-care facilities, dialysis support channels, hospitals, and digital platforms. EPIQ’s goal is to provide a next-generation solution for mineral replenishment and cellular hydration, built on validated research and clean processing.About EPIQ Superfoods Inc.EPIQ Superfoods Inc. is the Philippines’ only FDA-licensed sea moss food manufacturer. Its proprietary, patent-pending cold ionic extraction process preserves the natural mineral matrix of sea moss to produce EPIQ BioEnergy Cellular Hydration Formula, a clean and bioavailable mineral infusion. The company operates an FDA-approved facility in Bulacan and is preparing for its full commercial launch in 2026.

