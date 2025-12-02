VNTR Investor Summit 2025 Unites 300 Global Investors Across 48 Countries and Launches New Community Membership

VNTR Summit 2025

LISBON, PORTUGAL, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VNTR Investor Summit 2025 brought together more than 300 active investors from 48 countries, reinforcing its status as one of Europe’s most curated and influential investor gatherings. Hosted at Olissippo Oriente Hotel during Portugal Tech Week, the Summit convened General Partners, Limited Partners, Family Offices, Angel Investors, Corporate VCs, and Institutional Investors for a full day of strategic insights, roundtable discussions, deal flow, and high-quality networking.A Program Led by World-Class InvestorsThe Summit featured a strong lineup of global investors, including Andreas Mihalovits, Kelly Perdew, Stephan de Moraes, Michael Kosic, Gaurav Dubey, Cristobal Alonso, Gaurav Gupta, Ed Dua, Pedro Santos Vieira, and others.Participants engaged in 10 thematic roundtables covering Web3, Venture Studios, Tokenizing Real-World Assets, Angels, Health & Longevity, AI & Automation, NexGen Legacy, Climate & Sustainability, LP-focused discussions, and Corporate Venture Capital.The Deal Room showcased five curated companies, giving investors early access to high-quality opportunities across frontier sectors. Throughout the day, attendees connected across lounge areas and the central foyer, creating a natural flow of high-value networking.Launch of VNTR Community Plus MembershipThe Summit also marked the official launch of VNTR Community Plus Membership, designed to give investors greater access, deeper connections, and exclusive benefits. More than ten members joined during the Summit, demonstrating strong demand for the expanded value offering.VIP Lounge ExperienceClub Members, VIPs, and speakers enjoyed access to a private lounge specifically curated for high-trust conversations and intimate networking. Curated by Alaire, the lounge became a focal point for meaningful exchanges in an intimate setting.Following the Summit, VNTR Club Members continued to build deeper connections during a three-day private retreat in the Douro Valley, known for its relaxed environment and thoughtful atmosphere for meaningful conversations.Partners and Ecosystem SupportOrganizers extended heartfelt thanks to the sponsors and partners whose support enabled this premier gathering: CoinsPaid — the leading international crypto payment solutions provider empowering businesses to enter new global markets efficiently. Centry — delivering cutting-edge AI-powered wealth management solutions that transform complex cross-border financial challenges into clarity and actionable strategies.Additional ecosystem support came from Startup Portugal, Portugal Tech Week, and Unicorn Factory Lisboa, with Lobo Wines serving as the official wine partner.VNTR’s Global ExpansionVNTR continues its international growth with the opening of its first VNTR Club House in Portugal and plans to develop a network of Club Houses in key global tech hubs. These exclusive spaces will host curated gatherings for top investors, exited founders, and business leaders, supporting deeper relationships, shared learning, and access to high-quality deal flow.“This year’s Summit represents a new level for VNTR — in scale, focus, and the quality of connections created. Bringing together 300 active investors from 48 countries is an incredible milestone, and we are grateful to everyone who joined us. The energy of this global community continues to grow, and we’re excited for what comes next,” said Yuri Rabinovich, Founder & Managing Partner at VNTR.Looking Ahead: VNTR Summit 2026VNTR Global Investor Summit — November 10, 2026VNTR Club Retreat to Madeira — November 13–15, 2026Registration is now open at https://summit.vntr.vc About VNTRVNTR is a global investment community connecting influential capital allocators through curated events, trusted peer networks, and exclusive deal flow. With a rapidly growing membership and an expanding network of VNTR Club Houses, VNTR is redefining how investors collaborate, build relationships, and access high-quality opportunities worldwide.Contact for press inquiries: support@vntr.vcSponsorships: sponsorship@vntr.vc

