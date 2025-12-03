Student Behavior Analytics Market to Reach USD $6.34 Billion by 2029 at 23.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Big Is The Student Behavior Analytics Market In 2025?

The market size pertaining to analytics of student behavior has experienced tremendous growth of late. Its expansion is projected to be from $2.20 billion in 2024 to a colossal $2.72 billion in 2025, boasting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The growth observed during the historic period is due to an increasing dedication to personalized learning, a surge in the demand for tracking student engagement, heightened need for early detection of students at risk, a growing commitment to enhancing academic achievement, along with an increased prevalence of data-oriented decision-making in educational settings.

Expectations are high for the student behavior analytics market to experience significant expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it's projected to reach $6.35 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as rising demand for tailored learning solutions, increased need for predictive analytics in the education system, an overall surge in the adoption of remote and online learning methods, a heightened focus on student retention and success, and an increased reliance on data-driven information to enhance curriculum. Key trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass advancements in learning analytics powered by artificial intelligence, the creation of predictive models for student performance, innovations in customised learning platforms, advancements in real-time student engagement monitoring, and the formulation of preemptive alarm systems for students at risk.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Student Behavior Analytics Market?

The anticipated expansion of the student behavior analytics market is linked to the rising need for personalized learning experiences. This educational model adjusts teaching techniques, resources, and pace to align with the distinctive requirements, interests, and capabilities of every student. As artificial intelligence and data analytics continue to evolve, educators can adapt lessons to suit the specific learning style and rhythm of each student, leading to enhanced engagement and better academic results. Through understanding individual learning behaviors, engagement levels and problem areas, student behavior analytics is able to implement tailored learning experiences. For instance, a study conducted by the National Literacy Trust, a UK-based independent charity, in June 2024, highlighted that the usage of generative AI among teachers jumped from 31.0% in 2023 to 47.7% in 2024. Secondary school teachers (56.8%) were found to be more than twice as likely to use generative AI compared to their primary school counterparts (30.9%). Therefore, the rising necessity for personalized learning is catalyzing the expansion of the student behavior analytics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Student Behavior Analytics Industry?

Major players in the Student Behavior Analytics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Cengage Group Holdings II Inc.

• McGraw Hill, Inc.

• Anthology Inc.

• Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

• Renaissance Learning Inc.

• D2L Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Student Behavior Analytics Industry?

Key players in the student behavior analytics market, such as Google LLC, are emphasizing technology advancements to streamline teaching workflows and improve learning outcomes. These companies are designing innovative classroom analytics platforms to gather, analyze, and leverage student participation and performance data for enriching teaching strategies and student engagement. For instance, Google LLC introduced Classroom Analytics in November 2023, an addition to its Google Classroom suite. This new feature offers educators deep insights into class-level and organizational data, allowing them to monitor grade trends, identify students requiring extra help, and gauge student engagement patterns. The analytics offer up-to-date data on students' assignment progress, interaction with Google Drive attachments, and delivers alerts to help educators intervene promptly. As part of the Google Workspace for Education Plus, the feature was launched in mid-2025 offering a way for teachers to enhance teaching outcomes and boost student success using data-driven strategies.

What Segments Are Covered In The Student Behavior Analytics Market Report?

The student behavior analytics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Academic Performance Monitoring, Attendance Tracking, Behavioral Intervention, Student Engagement Analysis, Other Applications

4) By End User: Kindergarten To 12th (K-12) Schools, Higher Education Institutions, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Predictive Analytics Tools, Learning Management System Integration, Dashboard And Reporting Tools, Data Visualization Solutions, Behavior Tracking Platforms

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Data Analytics And Reporting Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Student Behavior Analytics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global student behavior analytics market. The region anticipated to witness the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of various regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

