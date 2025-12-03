Animal Medicine Market Size Animal Medicine Market Trends Animal Medicine Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Animal Medicine Market to Surpass $69 billion in 2029. Within the broader Veterinary Healthcare industry, which is expected to be $294 billion by 2029, the animal medicine market is estimated to account for nearly 23% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Animal Medicine Market in 2029?

North America will be the largest region in the animal medicine market in 2029, valued at $32,137 million. The market is expected to grow from $25,245 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expanding livestock industry and expanding veterinary hospitals and clinics.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Animal Medicine Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the animal medicine market in 2029, valued at $29,003 million. The market is expected to grow from $22,834 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the government initiatives and supportive regulations for animal health and increasing awareness about zoonotic diseases

Request a free sample of the Animal Medicine Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3603&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Animal Medicine Market in 2029?

The animal medicine market is segmented by medicine into veterinary pharmaceuticals and feed additives. The veterinary pharmaceuticals market will be the largest segment of the animal medicine market segmented by medicine, accounting for 65% or $44,851 million of the total in 2029. The veterinary pharmaceuticals market will be supported by growing demand for animal health and welfare across livestock and companion animals, increasing prevalence of zoonotic and infectious diseases, rising adoption of preventive healthcare measures such as vaccines and supplements, expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure and clinics, advancements in drug formulations and delivery systems for improved efficacy and safety, regulatory mandates and quality standards for animal medicines, increasing awareness among farmers and pet owners about animal nutrition and health, and rising investments in research and development for novel therapeutics and biopharmaceuticals.

The animal medicine market is segmented by type of animal into companion animals and livestock. The companion animals market will be the largest segment of the animal medicine market segmented by type, accounting for 54% or $36,900 million of the total in 2029. The companion animals market will be supported by rising pet ownership and humanization of pets, increasing awareness among pet owners about preventive healthcare and regular veterinary check-ups, growing adoption of advanced veterinary diagnostics and treatments, rising demand for specialty pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and nutraceuticals for cats and dogs, expansion of veterinary clinics and pet care services, increasing expenditure on pet health and wellness, advancements in telemedicine and digital health solutions for pets, and rising investments in research and development for innovative therapies and products targeting companion animals.

The animal medicine market is segmented by type of prescription into OTC and prescription. The prescription market will be the largest segment of the animal medicine market segmented by type of prescription, accounting for 73% or $50,057 million of the total in 2029. The prescription market will be supported by increasing prevalence of complex and chronic animal diseases, rising demand for specialized and high-efficacy pharmaceuticals, growing adoption of veterinary diagnostic and treatment protocols requiring professional supervision, expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure and clinics, advancements in prescription drug formulations and targeted therapies, regulatory mandates for controlled use of certain medications, rising awareness among pet owners and farmers about professional veterinary care, and increasing investments in research and development for innovative prescription therapeutics for both companion and livestock animals.

The animal medicine market is segmented by route of administration into oral, parenteral and other routes of administration. The parenteral market will be the largest segment of the animal medicine market segmented by route of administration, accounting for 53% or $36,600 million of the total in 2029. The parenteral market will be supported by increasing demand for rapid and effective drug delivery in companion and livestock animals, rising prevalence of injectable vaccines and therapeutics for disease prevention and treatment, growing adoption of intravenous, intramuscular, and subcutaneous administration for critical care, advancements in formulation technologies ensuring safety and efficacy, expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure and services, regulatory standards ensuring quality and sterility, rising awareness among farmers and pet owners about professional administration, and increasing investments in research and development of novel parenteral pharmaceutical products.

The animal medicine market is segmented by distribution channel into veterinary services, online and other distribution channels. The veterinary services market will be the largest segment of the animal medicine market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 62% or $42,931 million of the total in 2029. The veterinary services market will be supported by growing demand for professional animal healthcare for companion and livestock animals, increasing adoption of preventive healthcare practices such as vaccinations, diagnostics, and regular check-ups, expansion of veterinary clinics, hospitals, and mobile services, rising awareness among pet owners and farmers about animal welfare and disease management, advancements in telemedicine and digital health solutions for animals, regulatory support for quality veterinary care, and increasing investments in skilled veterinary professionals and infrastructure to enhance service delivery and accessibility.

What is the expected CAGR for the Animal Medicine Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the animal medicine market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Animal Medicine Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global animal medicine market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape veterinary care, livestock productivity, and animal-health supply chains worldwide.

Expansion Of The Livestock Industry - The expansion of the livestock industry will become a key driver of growth in the animal medicine market by 2029. As livestock populations increase, there will be a heightened demand for animal medicines that promote herd health, boost productivity, and prevent disease outbreaks. This will lead to greater use of feed additives, preventive pharmaceuticals, and specialized treatments. Intensive farming practices and larger herd sizes will necessitate ongoing preventive care, while growing global demand for protein will position veterinary medicine as a critical component of livestock management. Additionally, rising export demand for animal-derived products will reinforce the need to meet veterinary standards, further supporting sustained market growth. As a result, the expansion of the livestock industry is anticipated to contributing to a 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Awareness About Zoonotic Diseases - The increasing awareness about zoonotic diseases will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As livestock producers and pet owners place greater emphasis on animal health to prevent the spread of diseases to humans, the demand for vaccines, antibiotics, and diagnostic-related treatments is expected to increase. This trend will be supported by growing investments in advanced vaccine technologies and rapid disease detection methods. Furthermore, enhanced collaboration between animal and human health sectors under the “One Health” initiative will help integrate veterinary medicine into broader public health strategies. Awareness campaigns, particularly in rural and developing regions, will also play a crucial role in expanding access to animal healthcare solutions. Consequently, the increasing awareness about zoonotic diseases is projected to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Government Initiatives And Supportive Regulations For Animal Health - The government initiatives and supportive regulations for animal health will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. These efforts will promote the adoption and development of veterinary medicines by fostering a regulatory environment that encourages innovation and ensures product safety. Policies focused on animal welfare and responsible medicine use will help build public trust and drive demand. Additionally, subsidies and support programs will improve accessibility, particularly in underserved regions. Clear regulatory frameworks will incentivize pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and new product development, while the global harmonization of veterinary standards will streamline international trade and enhance medicine distribution, contributing to a stronger and more sustainable market. Therefore, this government initiatives and supportive regulations for animal health is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics - The expansion of veterinary hospitals and clinics will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029 Improved access to advanced treatments, diagnostics, and routine care through these facilities will enhance the use of veterinary medicines across both companion and farm animals. As veterinary infrastructure grows, it will support the introduction of specialized therapies and modern treatment options, guided by trained professionals who ensure the appropriate use of medications. Additionally, increasing urbanization and rising rates of pet ownership are expected to lead to more frequent veterinary visits, further fueling demand for animal healthcare products. Consequently, the expansion of veterinary hospitals and clinics is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Animal Medicine Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-medicine-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Animal Medicine Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market, livestock animal medicine market, animal medicine prescription market, parental animal medicine market and animal medicine by veterinary services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $53 billion in market value by 2029, advances in biotechnology, precision animal health solutions, and digital veterinary diagnostics. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of AI and data-driven platforms that enable real-time disease detection, optimized treatment regimens, and improved livestock productivity, fueling transformative growth within the broader veterinary healthcare industry.

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is projected to grow by $10,916 million, the livestock animal medicine for live stock market by $10,192 million, the animal medicine prescription market by $12,628 million, the parental animal medicine market by $10,015 million, and the animal medicine by veterinary services market by $9,289 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.