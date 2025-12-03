Pest Risks to Children and Pets: How Perth Families Can Stay Protected Year-Round

Toms Pest Control Perth Pest Control Experts in Perth

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families across Perth work hard to create safe homes, but many overlook a silent threat that hides in walls, cupboards, and backyards. Pests like fleas, ants, cockroaches, and spiders can put children and pets at real risk. Tom’s Pest Control Perth says that with awareness and early prevention, families can protect their loved ones all year without resorting to harsh chemicals or unsafe DIY methods.Everyday Pests, Everyday RisksPerth’s warm weather and long summers attract a wide range of pests. Fleas and ticks thrive on pets, while ants and cockroaches invade kitchens in search of food. Redback and white-tailed spiders are also common in outdoor areas where children play.A spokesperson from Tom’s said, “We often visit homes where parents didn’t realise pests were more than an inconvenience. Fleas cause skin reactions in kids, spiders can deliver painful bites, and cockroaches carry bacteria that lead to stomach infections.”Many of these pests enter unnoticed through garden soil, cracks in walls, or open doors. Pets often carry fleas inside after playing outdoors. Once indoors, pests reproduce quickly, making early treatment crucial.Fleas and PetsFleas are one of the most common pest problems in Perth households with dogs or cats. They breed in carpets, bedding, and shaded garden areas. Even a single flea can cause intense scratching, skin irritation, and in some cases, allergic reactions.“Pet owners often assume monthly flea treatments are enough,” the spokesperson explained. “But fleas can survive in the environment for weeks. You must treat both the animal and the home to stop the cycle.”Tom’s provides pest control services that include safe, pet-friendly flea treatments designed to kill both adults and larvae. Their technicians also advise homeowners on washing pet bedding and vacuuming routines to keep infestations under control.Ants and Cockroaches in the KitchenAnts and cockroaches are frequent visitors to Perth kitchens, where they contaminate food and surfaces. They spread bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli, posing health risks to children who spend time on floors and benches.Tom’s ant control in Perth focuses on getting rid of the entire colony at its source, not just covering up the problem with sprays. Their approach targets nests directly to provide a long-lasting solution for keeping ants under control alongside effective cockroach management. This method is designed to tackle the root of the issue for lasting results. “Families often rely on supermarket products that only kill visible pests,” the spokesperson said. “Professional treatments address hidden nests behind walls and under appliances.”The company uses low-toxicity gel baits and targeted applications that are safe for both children and pets.Spiders and Outdoor SafetySpiders are a constant worry for Perth parents. Redback spiders often hide in sheds, sandpits, and outdoor toys, while white-tailed spiders are found in clothing and shoes. Their bites can cause swelling, pain, and skin irritation.Tom’s delivers spider control in Perth through careful inspections of common hiding spots around your property. Their team uses non-toxic deterrents applied around doors, play areas, and fences, effectively keeping spiders away while allowing you to use your outdoor spaces freely. This approach blends thorough treatment with safe, eco-friendly methods to manage spiders without disrupting everyday outdoor activities“Children are naturally curious,” the spokesperson said. “They play near fences or in sheds, which are high-risk areas for spider encounters. Regular cleaning and preventive treatment are the best defences.”Local ExperiencePerth resident Samantha Lee from Canning Vale shared her experience. “My daughter was bitten by a spider while playing near our garden shed. We called Tom’s Pest Control Perth immediately. They inspected the property, treated the area, and explained where spiders were nesting. They also gave us advice on keeping outdoor toys stored safely. Since then, we’ve had no issues.”Safe Treatment and PreventionSafety is often a concern for families considering pest control. Tom’s uses approved products under Australian environmental standards. Treatments are applied by licensed technicians who follow strict safety protocols.“Our products are safe for kids and pets when used correctly,” the spokesperson said. “We focus on precision treatment, not overuse. Our technicians also give advice on how to prevent pests naturally by reducing moisture, sealing cracks, and maintaining hygiene.”The company recommends these steps for families:- Clean up spills and crumbs immediately.- Keep pet food bowls clean and stored away overnight.- Wash bedding and soft toys regularly.- Inspect outdoor play areas before use.- Schedule regular pest inspections every season.Why Prevention MattersWaiting until pests become visible often means an infestation is already well established. Regular inspections reduce the risk of exposure for children and pets. Professional treatment also saves families from costly repairs caused by rodents, termites, or structural damage linked to long-term infestations.“Peace of mind comes from prevention,” the spokesperson said. “We want families to feel safe knowing their home is clean, healthy, and protected.”About Tom’s Pest Control PerthTom’s Pest Control Perth provides professional and family-safe pest management services across Western Australia. Their licensed team specialises in ant and spider control, using safe, targeted methods that comply with Australian standards. The company also addresses a broad range of common household pests such as rodents, cockroaches, bed bugs, fleas, and wasps, tailoring treatments to each property to ensure effective and lasting results. Emphasising prevention, safety, and client education, Tom’s helps Perth families protect their children and pets from pest-related health risks throughout the year. 