Perth Businesses Advised to Strengthen Pest Controls Ahead of Health Inspections

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pests are more than a hygiene problem for Perth businesses. They threaten public health, damage reputations, and can result in hefty fines from local authorities. From cafés in Subiaco to warehouses in Welshpool, Tom’s Pest Control Perth says pest issues are rising across commercial sites due to the city’s warm climate and growing urban sprawl.A Hidden Cost to Local BusinessesRodents, cockroaches, and flies are the most common offenders in Perth’s commercial spaces. They thrive in environments where food, waste, and moisture are available. Restaurants, supermarkets, and food storage facilities are especially vulnerable.A spokesperson from Tom’s said, “One pest sighting can undo years of good reputation. Customers today expect visible cleanliness. A single post on social media showing a pest in a restaurant can damage business overnight.”Under Western Australia’s Food Act 2008, all food-handling businesses must maintain pest-free premises. Failure to comply can result in penalties, temporary closures, or permanent licence suspension.Tom’s has seen a steady increase in commercial service calls over the past year, particularly from hospitality venues reopening after renovations or seasonal surges.The Cost of Non-ComplianceIgnoring pest control can lead to severe financial and reputational damage. Health inspectors can issue infringement notices or require deep cleaning at the owner’s expense. In some cases, pests contaminate stored products, leading to inventory loss and customer refunds.“Pest damage is not limited to food service,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve treated warehouses where rodents chewed through packaging and wiring, causing machinery failures. The cost of repair far exceeds regular maintenance.”Tom’s offers commercial pest control in Perth with regular checks, compliance paperwork, and detailed treatment reports that meet health department requirements. This keeps businesses running smoothly and pest-free.Common Business-Specific ThreatsRodents are a constant threat to Perth businesses, contaminating surfaces and causing damage that can even lead to electrical fires. The company’s rodent control in Perth involves setting up secure bait stations and sealing entry points to keep rodents out of places like commercial kitchens, warehouses, and storage areas. This thorough approach protects your business from ongoing rodent problems by tackling the issue at its source and preventing future infestations.Cockroaches are another major issue in restaurants and hotels. They spread bacteria, stain surfaces, and multiply quickly. Regular treatments and improved waste management prevent infestations from returning.Flies and stored product pests such as moths and weevils also pose problems in supermarkets and food production facilities. These pests contaminate packaging and attract further infestations if not controlled early.Local Business ExperiencePerth café owner Marcus Taylor from Leederville shared his experience. “We received a notice from the council after a customer complained about a cockroach sighting. Tom’s Pest Control Perth inspected the site within 24 hours. They treated the kitchen, installed monitoring stations, and gave us a hygiene checklist for our staff. We passed our follow-up inspection without issue.”Taylor said regular pest control is now part of his monthly maintenance schedule. “It’s cheaper to stay compliant than to recover from bad publicity.”The Case for Proactive ManagementThe spokesperson stressed that reactive pest control is no longer enough. “If you’re waiting for pests to appear, you’re already behind. We recommend scheduled treatments every three months, especially for businesses in high-risk industries.”Tom’s works with restaurants, hotels, healthcare centres, and logistics companies to create pest prevention plans that fit each environment. Their technicians monitor pest activity trends and adjust treatments based on seasonal changes.The company’s services include staff education on sanitation practices, waste handling, and inspection readiness. This integrated approach reduces pest pressure over time and ensures businesses maintain compliance effortlessly.Safer, Smarter SolutionsAll products used by Tom’s meet Australian environmental and health standards. Treatments are odourless, non-staining, and safe for use around food preparation areas when applied correctly.“Our technicians are fully licensed and trained under WA regulations,” the spokesperson said. “We use data from inspections to predict pest risks before they impact operations. This proactive model helps businesses stay ahead of inspections and customer expectations.”Why It MattersBeyond fines and reputational loss, pest infestations create real health risks for employees and customers. Airborne allergens from rodent droppings, food contamination from cockroaches, and infections from flies all contribute to workplace illness.“Healthy premises mean a healthy workforce,” the spokesperson added. “Businesses that invest in pest prevention show responsibility and professionalism.”About Tom’s Pest Control PerthTom’s Pest Control Perth provides licensed pest management services across Western Australia, specialising in commercial pest control tailored to the food service, retail, and industrial sectors. The company emphasises prevention, regulatory compliance, and transparency, delivering detailed reports and ongoing support to help clients manage pest risks effectively year-round. They also address a wide range of pests including ants, cockroaches, spiders, bed bugs, fleas, and wasps, using environmentally responsible products and advanced inspection tools to ensure effective and safe pest solutions that protect both people and property. This comprehensive approach enables Perth businesses across hospitality, healthcare, education, warehousing, and other industries to safeguard their reputation and operational integrity with reliable, professional pest management services.

