The Muslim World League Launches an Innovative New Digital Platform

The Muslim World League launches a first-of-its-kind initiative in Islamic history through its new digital platform, ‘Minhaj'

“Minhaj” is a long-awaited technological promise for serving the Muslim community.” — The Muslim World League

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The launch of the “ Minhaj ” platform marks a new era of digital engagement with Muslims around the world. It reflects the commitment of The Muslim World League to harness every possible capability—including advanced digital technologies—to serve Muslims wherever they may be.“Minhaj” embodies the comprehensiveness and trusted religious authenticity that every Muslim seeks and urgently needs today, especially amid the widespread presence of Islamic apps that lack endorsement from any umbrella authority or credible reference frameworks. Many of these apps have unknown operators, and some contain serious errors, contradictions, misinformation, or forms of exploitation.“Minhaj” is a long-awaited technological promise for serving the Muslim community. It stands as the first digital platform in Islamic history to be endorsed by a unified religious authority comprising scholars of the Muslim world—members of the League’s councils, academies, and bodies from both Muslim-majority countries and regions with Muslim minorities. These esteemed scholars, grounded in deep knowledge of Sharia, geography, history, and the diverse circumstances of Muslim societies worldwide, collectively approved the concept of the platform, which has now become a tangible reality.

The “Minhaj” digital platform, affiliated with the Muslim World League, which includes its comprehensive Islamic application.

