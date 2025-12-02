Mindful Career Named Canada’s #1 Career Counselling & Coaching Firm by Manage HR Magazine

Miriam Groom, CEO & Founder of Mindful Career

CANADA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindful Career, a trailblazer in psychology-based career and leadership development, has been named the #1 Career Counselling and Coaching Firm in Canada by Manage HR Magazine. This national recognition affirms the company’s pioneering approach blending neuroscience, clinical psychology, and strategic business insight to transform how individuals and organizations navigate work and purpose.Founded by Miriam Groom, M.A. Psyc., a licensed organizational therapist and former Fortune 500 consultant, Mindful Career was created to address a rising problem in today’s workforce: burnout, disengagement, and chronic misalignment between job roles and human identity.“People don’t burn out because they’re lazy or ungrateful,” says Groom. “They burn out because they’re in roles that conflict with who they are at the core. At Mindful Career, we realign work with identity, values, and purpose.”Addressing a Growing Workforce CrisisAcross North America, professionals, from students to CEOs, are silently struggling with purpose fatigue, emotional burnout, and decision paralysis. Traditional coaching models often fall short, offering surface-level solutions that ignore the deeper cognitive and emotional causes of disengagement.Mindful Career bridges this gap using a science-backed method that includes clinical assessments, behavioural profiling, and tailored career coaching rooted in emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and long-term identity alignment.Clients include healthcare leaders, educators, tech professionals, government teams, and transitioning workers. One client shared:“I was stuck in a high-paying job that drained me. Mindful Career helped me find a role where I could thrive without burning out again.”Why Manage HR Selected Mindful CareerAccording to Manage HR Magazine, four factors set Mindful Career apart:1. Clinician-Led ExpertiseEvery program is designed and led by licensed psychologists, psychotherapists, career counsellors, and behavioural science professionals ensuring a depth of care rarely seen in traditional coaching.2. Data-Driven, Science-Based MethodsEach client begins with a comprehensive psychological assessment that uncovers hidden patterns like emotional misalignment, cognitive overload, and stress conditioning providing a roadmap to long-term change.3. Proven Outcomes Across SectorsWith over 100,000 hours of coaching, a 92% success rate, and 10,000+ five-star reviews, Mindful Career delivers consistent, measurable results across industries and client backgrounds.4. Inclusive, North America–Wide ReachFrom neurodivergent students to returning parents, first-generation professionals to executive leaders, the firm offers career counselling services in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, New York, Chicago, and Austin.Organizational Services for Modern WorkplacesMindful Career also supports businesses through customized programs in:Outplacement & Restructuring ServicesHelping companies navigate workforce transitions while maintaining trust, dignity, and employer brand reputation.Employee Burnout & Re-engagement CoachingReigniting employee motivation and performance by addressing root causes—not just symptoms—of disengagement.Leadership Development Grounded in EQCultivating self-aware, emotionally intelligent leaders who lead with purpose—not pressure.Culture & Team Performance ConsultingHelping teams rebuild trust, communication, and cohesion in fast-changing environments.“We’re not creating louder leaders,” adds Groom. “We’re helping develop more emotionally intelligent ones.”Looking Ahead to 2026Following this national recognition, Mindful Career is expanding its partnerships with hospitals, universities, private schools, public-sector institutions, and growth-stage startups. It is also scaling its Student Career Coaching Program, offering youth-focused guidance for high school and university students navigating the pressures of a rapidly changing workforce.About Mindful CareerMindful Career is Canada’s top-ranked provider of psychology-based career counselling, leadership coaching, job search strategy, and outplacement services. Founded by Miriam Groom, M.A. Psyc., the firm is led by licensed clinicians, career counsellors, and behavioural experts who help individuals and teams realign work with purpose. With a 92% success rate, six North American locations, and over 10,000 five-star reviews, Mindful Career is redefining success as emotionally sustainable, identity-aligned, and scientifically grounded.Media Contact:Mindful Career Inc.📩 info@mindfulcareer.ca📞 1-800-321-0384

