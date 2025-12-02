Termite Barriers Help Safeguard Perth Homes from Structural Damage

Toms Pest Control Perth Best Pest Control Perth Pest Control Experts in Perth

Tom’s Pest Control Perth outlines why installing compliant termite barrier systems is an important step for WA homeowners seeking long-term protection

Without a barrier, you’re leaving your home open to attack. We’ve inspected houses where termites entered through a single crack less than two millimetres wide.” — Stefan Barker

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth’s sunny weather and sandy soils make it a great place to live, but those same conditions attract one of the state’s most destructive pests: termites. Every year, thousands of homes across Western Australia are damaged by termite activity, often without the owners realising until it’s too late. Tom’s Pest Control Perth is urging homeowners to take termite protection seriously by installing modern termite barriers that stop infestations before they start.Termites: A Hidden ThreatTermites thrive in Perth’s warm climate, feeding on timber, cardboard, and even furniture. They move through underground tunnels and enter homes through cracks in slabs, plumbing gaps, or garden beds built too close to walls.A spokesperson from Tom’s said, “Termites are a constant risk in Perth. The combination of dry soil and high humidity creates perfect conditions for colonies to expand. Many people believe their homes are safe because they can’t see damage, but termites can eat away at the structure silently for years.”Insurance companies typically do not cover termite damage, considering it preventable. Repairs can run into tens of thousands of dollars, making prevention the smarter investment.How Termite Barriers WorkTermite barriers act as a protective shield between your home and the ground. They either repel termites or kill them as they attempt to enter. Tom’s installs both physical and chemical barrier systems depending on property type.Physical barriers are installed during construction, using materials like stainless steel mesh or plastic membranes to block termite access. Chemical barriers, also known as soil treatments, involve applying specialised termiticides around the foundation to create a treated zone that stops termites from entering.“Our technicians assess each property individually,” the spokesperson explained. “Every home has different soil types, drainage patterns, and risk areas. The key is to choose the right barrier and maintain it properly.”The Cost of Ignoring Termite ProtectionWestern Australia has one of the highest termite activity rates in the country. Studies suggest that one in three Perth homes will experience an infestation at some point. The warm climate allows colonies to remain active all year, meaning homeowners cannot rely on seasonal relief.Tom’s provides long-term termite barriers in Perth that help prevent structural damage to your property. Regular inspections are carried out to make sure the barrier stays effective, even after heavy rain or soil disturbance.“Without a barrier, you’re leaving your home open to attack,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve inspected houses where termites entered through a single crack less than two millimetres wide. Once they’re inside, they can cause serious structural weakening before you notice anything.”Local ExperiencePerth homeowner Angela Shaw from Joondalup shared her story. “We discovered termites after noticing soft skirting boards near our laundry. The inspection showed they had come from under the concrete slab. Tom’s Pest Control treated the nest and installed a barrier around the entire perimeter. They explained how the system works and scheduled follow-up inspections. It gave us peace of mind.”Why Professional Installation MattersWhile DIY termite products exist, they are not suitable for full home protection. Incorrect application leaves gaps where termites can enter. Licensed technicians are required to handle professional-grade products under Australian standards.Tom’s uses registered termiticides that are safe for people, pets, and the environment. Their technicians are fully trained to identify risk zones such as moisture build-up, leaks, or landscaping that may compromise the barrier.“Professional installation ensures complete coverage,” the spokesperson said. “We also document every stage for warranty and compliance purposes.”Beyond Barriers: Full Termite ManagementBarriers are only one part of the solution. The company provides termite treatment in Perth that includes routine inspections, baiting, and monitoring systems that complement barrier protection. Together, these measures provide comprehensive defence against infestations.Tom’s recommends an annual inspection for all properties, even those with barriers installed. Soil movement, gardening, or renovations can affect coverage over time. Regular monitoring ensures early detection and continued effectiveness.Long-Term SavingsPreventive protection is far cheaper than repairing termite damage. A typical barrier lasts several years with maintenance, while structural repairs can easily exceed $10,000. The company’s technicians provide homeowners with detailed service records, making it easier to maintain property value and comply with local council regulations.“Termite protection is not a one-time job,” the spokesperson said. “It’s an investment in the safety and longevity of your home.”About Tom’s Pest Control PerthTom’s Pest Control Perth delivers professional pest management services across Western Australia, helping homeowners protect their properties from a wide range of pests. Their licensed technicians specialise in spider and general pest control, as well as installing and maintaining termite barriers and carrying out termite treatments, all using safe, approved products suited to local conditions. Beyond termites, they can also assist with issues such as ants, rodents, cockroaches, and other common household pests, providing tailored treatment plans for each property. With a strong focus on prevention, homeowner education, and reliable aftercare such as follow-up inspections and long-term monitoring, they support Perth residents in reducing the risk of costly termite damage and keeping homes healthier and more secure year-round.

