MegaPass Reports Major Shift Toward Last Minute Travel Across 40 Global Cities

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MegaPass , the fast growing city pass platform now active in more than 40 cities across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, has released new insights showing how travelers are planning and booking their city experiences in 2025.Based on thousands of guests across destinations such as Istanbul, Athens, Rome, Paris, Lisbon, Barcelona, Madrid, Vienna, Prague, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Seoul, Hong Kong and Bangkok, MegaPass reports a clear shift in behavior. Most travelers now plan their sightseeing at the very last moment.According to MegaPass data, a large number of guests buy city passes and attraction tickets on the day of the experience or one day before it. This trend appears consistently across all regions.“City travel has changed. People no longer plan their attraction visits weeks in advance. They arrive in the city, check what they feel like doing and want instant access. We built MegaPass around this shift,” said Cenk Ünsal, COO at MegaPass.MegaPass city passes allow travelers to enter museums, attractions, landmarks, cruises and tours through a simple digital link. Guests receive all tickets, instructions and audio guides on their phone without needing to pick up physical vouchers or wait at ticket offices.The company sees three major trends in city travel.First, last minute planning is becoming the default as international travelers increasingly prefer spontaneous decisions.Second, travelers want clarity and simplicity, choosing products that offer instant ticket delivery and clear instructions.Third, multi city travel is rising, with more guests visiting multiple destinations during the same trip. Popular combinations include Istanbul and Athens, Rome and Florence, Lisbon and Porto or Singapore and Hong Kong.“We see a new type of traveler. They want freedom, flexibility and easy digital access. This behavior is consistent in every region and every city,” added Ünsal.MegaPass continues to expand its portfolio with new cities on the way, including Kuala Lumpur, Bali and New York City.For more information visit www.megapass.com Press contact:info@megapass.com

