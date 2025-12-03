Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Global Market Report 2025 | Growth, Key Drivers and Trends Shaping 2029

Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Market Worth?

There has been rapid expansion in the size of the robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market recently. Expected to swell from a valuation of $3.09 billion in 2024 to approximately $3.48 billion in 2025, it is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The previous growth is largely due to various factors such as the rising inclination towards industrial automation, an amplified demand for precision manufacturing, increasing labor costs promoting automation, the broadening use of robotics in metal fabrication, and an intensified focus on ensuring safety in the workplace.

Anticipations indicate a swift expansion in the robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market size over the coming years, with expectations to catapult to $5.53 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 12.3%. This predicted surge can be credited to various factors, including the broadening of automated production lines across different sectors, a heightened emphasis on decreasing operating expenses, amplifying investments in intelligent manufacturing, and escalating use of cooperative robots, along with the enlargement of industrial robot implementation in budding economies. The forthcoming period also unveils core trends such as enhancements in robot vision and sensing technologies, novel developments in end-of-arm tooling layout, breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and machine learning for process betterment, burgeoning R&D in precision finishing automation, and the incorporation of digital twin technology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Market?

The escalating need for automation is anticipated to drive the expansion of the robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market. Automation refers to the application of technology, machinery, or systems to execute tasks with minimum human interference, enhancing precision and efficiency. As businesses strive to augment efficiency, reduce human errors, and trim operational costs while preserving superior quality output, the call for automation is surging. Robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing are employed in automation to expedite materials processing tasks with exceptional precision, speed, and uniformity, thereby reducing human participation. For instance, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a non-profit organization based in Germany, revealed in September 2024 that the UK saw an increase of 51% in industrial robot installations, amounting to 3,830 units. Meanwhile, the Americas saw over 50,000 units installed for the third year in a row, amounting to 55,389 units in 2023. Consequently, the rising demand for automation is fuelling the expansion of the robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Market?

Major players in the Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Midea Group Co. Ltd.

• DENSO Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• FANUC Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Yaskawa Motoman)

• Teradyne Inc.

• Stäubli International AG

• DAIHEN Corporation

• IPG Photonics Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Market In The Globe?

Prominent entities in the robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market are focusing on creating innovative, power-efficient, user-friendly machines such as the 4DD processing system to improve accuracy, productivity and safety. The 4DD processing system employs four discs, two in front and two in the rear, managing the rough deburring and final polishing simultaneously, thus enhancing speed, precision and overall process efficiency. For instance, Murata Machinery Ltd. (Muratec), an industrial machinery manufacturer based in Japan, rolled out the DB1000H deburring machine in November 2024, specifically engineered for superior and efficient metal finishing. With a 4DD processing system featuring dual front and back discs, it executes deburring, polishing, and chamfering all in one process. The machine is designed compact providing only 2.65 ㎡ of floor space, elevated energy efficiency consuming only 4.7 kVA power, and simple operation enabled by automatic thickness detection and NC data updating. Additional bonuses such as barcode-supported tool management, back operation buttons, and a completely open-door design for easy maintenance render the DB1000H a clever, space-saving alternative for contemporary manufacturing automation.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Market Share?

The robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: 6-Axis And 7-Axis, 3-Axis To 5-Axis

2) By Robot Type: Articulated Robots, Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots, Delta Robots, Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

3) By Functionality: Automated Systems, Semi-Automated Systems, Manual Systems

4) By Application: Cutting, Deburring, Finishing

5) By End-User Industry: Aerospace, Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Shipbuilding

Subsegments:

1) By 6-Axis and 7-Axis: Articulated 6-Axis Wrist Robots, Redundant 7-Axis Articulated Robots, 6-Axis High-Payload Robots, 6-Axis High-Precision Robots, 6-Axis Long-Reach Robots, 6-Axis Compact Or Mini Robots, 6-Axis Collaborative Robots (Cobots), 6-Axis CNC-Integrated Machining Robots, 6-Axis Vision-Guided Or Robot-Vision Systems, 7-Axis Linear-Track Or Rail-Mounted Systems

2) By 3-Axis to 5-Axis: 3-Axis Gantry Robots, 3-Axis Tabletop Or Bench Robots, 3-Axis Articulated Or Basic Machining Robots, 4-Axis Indexing Or Rotary-Table Systems, 4-Axis Tilting-Head Systems, 5-Axis Simultaneous Trunnion-Table Systems, 5-Axis Tilting-Table Or Tilt-Rotary Head Systems, 5-Axis Gantry Or Multi-Axis Gantry Systems, 3–5-Axis CNC-Integrated Robotic Cells, 3–5-Axis Portable Or Fixture-Mounted Units

What Are The Regional Trends In The Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Market?

For the year indicated in the Robotic Cutting, Deburring, And Finishing Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth in the subsequent years. The report includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

