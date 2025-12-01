Dulce Man Charged with Violent Assault

ALBUQUERQUE – A Dulce man has been indicted on federal charges as a habitual offender for allegedly strangling and suffocating a woman.

According to court documents, on April 3, 2025, Tyler Vigil, 32, an enrolled member of the Jicarilla Apache Indian Tribe, assaulted Jane Doe by strangling and suffocating her. Vigil has at least two prior convictions in Indian tribal court for assault, making him a habitual offender.

Vigil is charged with assault by a habitual offender and assault and will remain in custody pending trial, which has not yet been scheduled. If convicted, Vigil faces up to 10 years in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison and Justin A. Garris, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office, made the announcement today.

The Jicarilla Apache Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael R. Pahl is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.