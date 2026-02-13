Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,887 in the last 365 days.

District Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder Charge

Dearay Wilson, 30, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty today to second-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting death of 50-year-old D.C. resident Jeremy Black on the evening of June 29, 2021, in Northwest D.C., announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

District Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder Charge

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.