United States Attorney Announces Federal Prison Sentences in Recent Federal Firearms Cases

BOISE – U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced the results of four separate firearm prosecution cases today.

“As these cases demonstrate, my office will work with all of our law enforcement partners to vigorously enforce federal firearms laws and keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous criminals,” said U.S. Attorney Davis.

Council Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Unlawfully Possessing an AR-15 Rifle

In one case, Andrew James Solver, 42, of Council, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also ordered Solver to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, on January 28, 2025, a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ranger patrolling north of Emmett discovered an illegal campsite on public lands. When the Ranger attempted to contact a man at the campsite, the man fled. Through an investigation, the Ranger identified the man as Andrew James Solver. The Ranger also learned that Solver had an outstanding felony warrant and was in violation of his state parole. When the Ranger returned to the area with additional law enforcement officers, Solver was arrested, and officers found an AR-15 rifle. Solver admitted that he unlawfully possessed the rifle, which he had stolen during a burglary of a residence in Gem County.

Solver was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his six prior felony convictions including burglary and possession of controlled substances.

"The Bureau of Land Management is proud to work alongside the U.S. Attorney’s Office to uphold the law and protect our public lands,” said Becky Andres, BLM Office of Law Enforcement and Security Special Agent in Charge of Region 2. “This successful prosecution contributes to a safer, more secure community.”

U.S. Attorney Davis thanked the Bureau of Land Management Office of Law Enforcement and Security, Bureau of Land Management Rangers, Idaho Fish and Game, and Gem County Sheriff’s Office for their collaboration in this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Booker prosecuted the case.

Nampa Man Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Unlawfully Possessing a Handgun

In a separate case, Francisco Javier Burgos, 20, of Nampa, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford ordered Burgos to serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.

According to court records, on January 2, 2025, a Nampa police officer attempted to contact Burgos who was in a park after hours. Burgos fled into a nearby neighborhood where he was arrested after attempting to hide a loaded handgun. Burgos, a documented gang member, was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

U.S. Attorney Davis commended the work of the Nampa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Booker prosecuted this case.

Boise Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Possession of Short-Barreled Rifles.

In another case, Christopher Hayman, 39, of Boise, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for the possession of unregistered short-barreled rifles. U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford ordered Hayman to serve three years of supervised release following his conviction.

According to court records, in the summer of 2024, Hayman purchased over 30 firearms from a licensed firearm store. At the time of the purchase, he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a civil domestic violence protection order from California. Hayman was also on pretrial diversion in a domestic violence case in Washington.

The ATF subsequently searched Hayman’s residence pursuant to a search warrant. In his home, agents found numerous firearms, to include two short-barreled rifles, one of which was a privately made firearm, also known as a ghost gun. Hayman had not registered either firearm with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Agents also located a 20-round drum and an extended magazine. Hayman admitted that he knew the California protection order prohibited him from possessing firearms.

“Illegal firearm possession endangers our community and undermines the safety we work hard to protect. ATF is determined to ensure those who choose to break the law face the consequences of their actions, and this sentence shows our commitment to holding those offenders accountable,” said Eric Jackson, ATF’s Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Seattle Field Division.

U.S. Attorney Davis commended ATF for their work on the investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Manweiler prosecuted this case.

Mexican National Sentenced to 60 Months for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Jesus Cuevas, 36, of Mexico, was sentenced on November 13, 2025, to 60 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered him to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, on January 3, 2024, Cuevas possessed two firearms, one of which was a short-barreled rifle. After being federally indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm, Cuevas was released from custody. While on release, Cuevas was driving a truck that was stopped by law enforcement for traffic violations. Officers searched the truck and found a loaded firearm in the center console.

Cuevas was prohibited from possessing the firearms due to his prior felony conviction for burglary. Upon completion of his prison sentence, Cuevas, an alien born in Mexico and without legal authority to be in the United States, will likely be deported back to Mexico.

U.S. Attorney Davis commended the work of the Nampa Police Department and the ATF, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dave Morse and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Manweiler prosecuted this case.

The Hayman and Cuevas cases were prosecuted by a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney hired by the Treasure Valley Partnership and the State of Idaho to address gang crimes. The Treasure Valley Partnership is comprised of a group of elected officials in southwest Idaho dedicated to regional coordination, cooperation, and collaboration on creating coherent regional growth.

These cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

