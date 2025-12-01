Hilliard man pleads guilty to using AI to create child pornography

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Hilliard man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to two child pornography crimes.

Austin Pittman, 35, admitted to distributing images of real child pornography and using AI to morph videos and photos of real children to whom he had access into images of child pornography.

According to court documents, in January 2025, the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received multiple cyber tipline reports regarding Pittman’s activity on Kik messenger. On the instant messaging app, Pittman distributed child pornography depicting an adult sexually abusing a child.

Further investigation revealed that, in 2024, Pittman was the target of an investigation at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where he uploaded 47 files of child pornography to Kik.

A search warrant at Pittman’s residence in April of this year led to the seizure of numerous devices. During a review of Pittman’s cell phone, law enforcement officials discovered images and videos of real children to whom Pittman had access. Pittman had secretly recorded and created some of the images and videos himself. Pittman then used AI programs to alter these images and depict the minor females as fully nude.

Pittman was charged federally and arrested on April 29.

Distributing and receiving child pornography carries a potential sentence of five to 20 years in prison. Producing morphed child pornography is a federal crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Congress sets minimum and maximum statutory sentences. Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors at a future hearing.

Dominick S. Gerace II, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin; and other members of the Franklin County ICAC Task Force announced the guilty plea entered today before U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole. Assistant United States Attorney Emily Czerniejewski is representing the United States in this case.

