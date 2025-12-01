Submit Release
Dulce Man Sentenced for Assault by Strangulation

ALBUQUERQUE – A Dulce man was sentenced to 84 months in prison for assaulting a woman by strangulation.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, between April 7 and April 8, 2024, Kayiliab Haines, 34, an enrolled member of the Jicarilla Apache Indian Tribe, assaulted Jane Doe by strangling her.

Haines pled guilty to assault by strangulation. Upon his release from prison, Haines will be subject to three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison made the announcement today.

The Jicarilla Apache Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meg Tomlinson prosecuted the case.

Dulce Man Sentenced for Assault by Strangulation

