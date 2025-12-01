Submit Release
Three Sentenced for Smuggling Methamphetamine, Fentanyl into the Lincoln County Jail

ST. LOUIS – U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Monday sentenced a former Lincoln County, Missouri jail contract employee, Kevin Childers Jr., to 51 months in prison for his role in smuggling fentanyl and methamphetamine into the jail.

Childers, 38, was one of three people to have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Steven Williamson Jr., 37, and Brittany Spangler, 35, were sentenced earlier this year.

At the time of the offense, Williamson was an inmate and trustee and worked in the kitchen. Spangler was his girlfriend. Childers ran the jail kitchen as a contract employee. All three admitted conspiring to smuggle fentanyl and meth into the jail between the dates of June 27, 2022, and Oct. 6, 2022.

Judge Autrey previously sentenced Williamson to 51 months in prison and Spangler to 37 months in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Krug prosecuted the case.

