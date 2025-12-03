Serverless Data Processing Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Serverless Data Processing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Serverless Data Processing Market Through 2025?

The market size of serverless data processing has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The projection shows a rise from $8.28 billion in 2024 to $10.68 billion in 2025, accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include heightened cloud adoption, a growing call for scalability, an increasing demand for cost efficiency, developments in big data analytics, and the rising need for real-time data processing.

Over the next few years, the serverless data processing market is projected to experience rapid growth, reaching a valuation of $29.27 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. This projected growth during the forecast period is due to the increasing digital transformation of businesses, the expansion of edge computing, growing demand for instantaneous analytics, the increasing adoption of the microservices architecture, and a heightened need for operational agility. Key trends anticipated for the forecast period encompass improvements in serverless orchestration, innovation in event-driven computing, progress in multi-cloud strategies, studies aimed at serverless security solutions, and advancements in tools for serverless monitoring.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Serverless Data Processing Market?

As cloud adoption continues to grow, it's predicted to fuel the expansion of the serverless data processing market. Cloud adoption, which describes the adoption and implementation of cloud computing services like storage, software, and networking by organizations, provides improved scalability, efficiency, and access to digital operations. Its growth can be attributed to enhanced operational efficiency, as it provides businesses with the capability to use computing resources as needed, optimize workflows, and lessen dependence on on-site infrastructure. Serverless data processing takes inherent advantages of cloud platforms to independently manage resource provisioning and execution, thus eradicating the need for server management and providing scalable and flexible data operations. For example, in March 2024, Flexera, an American computer software firm, reported a marginal increase in multi-cloud usage from 87% the previous year to 89% that year, demonstrating the growing inclination of organizations towards adopting cloud-native and serverless solutions. Consequently, the rising adoption of cloud computing is a significant driving factor for the growth of the serverless data processing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Serverless Data Processing Market?

Major players in the Serverless Data Processing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Alphabet Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

• Tencent Holdings Limited.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Data Corporation

The primary organizations in the serverless data processing domain are directed towards technological advancement, like Apache Iceberg, with the aim to boost query performance, elevate data dependability, and administer increased adaptability in handling expansive analytical datasets. Apache Iceberg is a freely available, high-efficiency table layout designed for large-scale data analysis in distributed data processing frameworks. It facilitates schema evolution, partitioning, and time travel queries for cloud-based and on-premises settings. For example, in September 2025, Cloudflare Inc., an American internet infrastructure firm, debuted the Cloudflare Data Platform to permit users to insert, store, and probe data directly on its international network. This includes R2 Data Catalog, R2 SQL, and Cloudflare Pipelines, equipping developers to insert, reform, store, and probe extensive data directly on Cloudflare’s serverless framework while streamlining data processes and lessening the demand for conventional server supervision. The platform also provides automated scaling, real-time analytics, and metadata control, assisting operations to process and scrutinize data at a petabyte magnitude efficiently. Additionally, it underscores inventive approaches for serverless data processing and cost reduction, reinforcing Cloudflare’s pledge to scalable, adaptable, and developer-friendly cloud solutions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Serverless Data Processing Market

The serverless data processing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Application: Real-Time Data Processing, Batch Processing, Extract, Transform, Load (ETL), Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) Data Processing, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Platform: Data Integration Platform, Data Analytics Platform, Data Orchestration Platform, Data Storage Platform, Machine Learning Platform, Event Streaming Platform

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training And Education Services

Global Serverless Data Processing Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for serverless data processing, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report on serverless data processing market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

