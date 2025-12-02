KT Power Washing & Sealing Expands High-End Exterior Cleaning Services Across Greater Houston

Award-winning KT Power Washing & Sealing announces expanded residential and commercial exterior cleaning services across Houston and surrounding areas.

KT Power Washing & Sealing continues to lead the Houston market with advanced exterior cleaning technology and spotless RO/DI window cleaning for homes and high-rise buildings.” — Kevin Cupples, Owner – KT Power Washing & Sealing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KT Power Washing & Sealing, a professional exterior cleaning and surface restoration company based in Houston, Texas, continues to expand its residential and commercial service footprint across the Greater Houston area. The company is known for delivering high-precision soft washing, roof cleaning, concrete restoration, and spotless exterior window cleaning using advanced RO/DI filtration systems.Founded and operated by Kevin Cupples, KT Power Washing & Sealing has earned a strong reputation for consistent results, transparent pricing, and long-lasting surface protection. The company services homeowners, property managers, HOAs, and commercial facilities throughout Houston and surrounding communities.“Our goal has never been to rush through jobs,” said Kevin Cupples, Owner of KT Power Washing & Sealing. “We focus on proper chemical balance, surface-safe techniques, and true restoration results that last. Every surface is different, and our process reflects that.”KT Power Washing & Sealing provides a complete suite of exterior cleaning and restoration services including soft wash house washing, roof washing for shingles, tile, and metal roofs, concrete and flatwork cleaning, wood fence restoration, brick and masonry cleaning, and professional exterior window cleaning using a reverse osmosis/deionization water purification system for streak-free results. The company also offers specialty sealing services for brick pavers, natural stone, and decorative concrete surfaces.Unlike high-pressure cleaning that can damage siding, roofing materials, and landscaping, the company utilizes a controlled soft-wash process designed to safely remove algae, mold, mildew, and organic staining at the root level. This process not only improves curb appeal but also extends the life of exterior surfaces.In recent years, KT Power Washing & Sealing has also completed multiple large-scale commercial and multi-story cleaning projects, including high-rise exterior window cleaning and façade restoration using rope access and lift-based systems. These projects require advanced safety protocols, specialized equipment, and experienced technicians trained in elevated access cleaning.In addition to technical expertise, the company places strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and long-term performance. Many services are backed by extended clean guarantees, offering homeowners and property managers added confidence in their investment.KT Power Washing & Sealing remains an active participant in the Houston business and contractor community and continues to expand its digital footprint through educational video content, before-and-after project documentation, and customer success stories published across online platforms.Property owners and facility managers interested in learning more about KT Power Washing & Sealing’s professional exterior cleaning services can visit the company website at https://www.ktpowerwashing.com or request a service consultation at https://www.ktpowerwashing.com/contact

Commercial High-Rise Rope Access Building Wash in Houston by KT Power Washing & Sealing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.